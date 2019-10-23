Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hector J. Boulet. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Hector J. Boulet 1934 - 2019 Hector passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home, Estevan, SK at the age of 85 years. Hector is survived by his wife Ada; sons, Brent (Tess), Medicine Hat, AB and Darcy (Rhonda), Brooks, AB; daughters, Patricia (Darcy) Fichter, Estevan, SK, Andrea (Kelly) Friess, Penticton, BC, and Stacy (Scott) Dryden, Estevan, SK; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 5 brothers; 1 sister and many other family members. Hector was predeceased by his parents, Aime and Germaine Boulet; brothers, Gerald and Roland; sisters, Celine and Rolande and grandson Murphy Boulet in infancy. In keeping with Hector's wishes, there was a private family service and the interment took place at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, Estevan, SK. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the New Estevan Regional Nursing Home, 1201 2nd Street, Estevan, SK, S4A 0M1. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan, SK assisted Hector's family. Thank you The family of Hector Boulet would like to thank everyone for the care and support received during this difficult time. A special thank you to the staff at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home for the excellent care and kindness Hector received during his four years there. Thank you to Yvonne Clark and the staff at Hall Funeral Services for their compassion and assistance. Ada Boulet & Family





