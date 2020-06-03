Henry John Walter 1933 - 2020 Henry passed away peacefully at the Lampman Community Health Centre, Lampman, Sask. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the age of 87. Henry will be forever loved and remembered by his wife of 62 years, Justine Walter and their family: daughter Maureen Fichter and her children: Angeline (Matthew) and their daughter Charlotte; Kaitlin (Cody); son Lorne (Michele) Walter and their children: Doug (Erin) and their sons: Brody, Keaton and Preston; Chris (Angela) and their daughters: Genevieve and Caroline; Mathew (Maria) and their children: Kade and Quinn; son Darren (Della) Walter. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Alec Wurst; sister-in-law Marie Walter, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Henry was predeceased by his grandson Mark Fichter; parents: John and Veronica Walter; siblings: Agnes (Albert) Selk, Dorothy Wurst and Charles Walter. Henry was raised in the Lampman area. He married Justine Kapfhamer on September 7, 1957. Henry was passionate about his life as a farmer, but also had a great love for autobody work. He loved animals and was always tender-hearted towards them - always ensuring that his children had the same respect for them. He always enjoyed camping, especially the enjoyment of meeting new people at the campground. Above all, he loved his family, and always felt that family gatherings should always include all family members. For this reason, his family has decided to postpone his Funeral Mass until a later date, when it is once again safe for all their family and friends to gather. He was laid to rest in a private family ceremony on May 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Parish Cemetery, Lampman. In lieu of flowers, Justine and her family would appreciate donations in Henry's memory to the Lampman Community Health Centre Trust, Box 100, Lampman, Sask., S0C 1N0. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for the Walter family - Dustin Hall, Funeral Director.







