HARTFIELD, Hertha 1924 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Hertha Hartfield of Red Deer, Alberta, on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Hertha was born in Novo Pavlovka, Wolyn, Poland (now Russia) on December 15, 1924. She immigrated to Canada in 1949, settling in Lampman, Saskatchewan. Hertha lived with the Brown family, who sponsored her. She took jobs as a housekeeper for different families, until she met and eventually married Gustave Hartfield on April 15, 1950. Together they had four children. Hertha and Gustave farmed until 1984, and then moved into Lampman for their retirement years. In 1995, Hertha moved to Edmonton, Alberta to be with her sisters and brother. She had eleven wonderful years of making new friends. In the summer of 2006, Hertha moved to Red Deer to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law, living in Club Sierra. In 2012, as Hertha's health declined, she lived in Bethany CollegeSide, and resided there for six years. Her final home was in Harmony Care Home, Red Deer from February 2018 until April 1, 2019. Hertha will be lovingly remembered and survived by three children, Stewart (Darlene) of Red Deer, Sonja McDonald of Lethbridge, and Doug (Char) of Battleford, Saskatchewan; ten grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. She will also be sadly missed by four sisters, Lottie of Edmonton, Irmgard of Winnipeg, Violet and Giesla both of Edmonton, and one brother, Herb of Kamloops, British Columbia; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Gus; her parents; six siblings; brothers-in-law, Ted and Ernest Hartfield and Adolf Becker; and most recently a daughter, Corinne (Rick) Wilhelm on February 14, 2019. The family would like to Thank Dr. Grundling for his compassionate care, as Hertha's health declined through her difficult journey. Also, a special Thank You to Hertha's Personal Caregivers who provided dignity, love and compassion through her difficult journey. A Celebration of Hertha's Life was held at Parkland Funeral Home, 6287 - 67 A Street (Taylor Drive), Red Deer, Alberta on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Woodley Cromer Cemetery, Woodley, Saskatchewan. If desired, Memorial Donations in Hertha's honor may be made directly to the Alzheimer Society at www.alzheimer.ca. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.parklandfuneralhome.com. Arrangements in care of Parkland Funeral Home and Crematorium, 6287 - 67 A Street (Taylor Drive), Red Deer. 403.340.4040 or 1.800.481.7421. Published in Estevan Mercury from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019

