In Loving Memory of ( Baine ) Blaine Simon October 20 , 1978 January 14, 2010 To Hear your voice and see you smile, To sit with you and talk awhile, To be together in the same old way, Would be our greatest wish today There will always be a heartache And often a silent tear, But always a precious memory ,Of the day you were here .We hold you close in our hearts, And there you will always stay ,Remembering you is easy, We do it every day. But missing you is a heartache That never goes away. Loved , Remembered, and deeply missed by Mom and Dad, Barry, Emma, Barrett, Gabbie, Bradley, Sophia, Kayla





Published in Estevan Mercury from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020

