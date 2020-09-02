Ina Marie Debienne January 30, 1936 - August 27,2020 Ina peacefully passed away on August 27, 2020. She was predeceased by Jim Debienne: her husband of 50 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her son Jay Debienne( wife Audrey), her daughter Lynn Debienne, her sister Marj Kraus(husband Arnold), her sister - in - law Donna Murphy and many nephews and nieces. Ina was born in Hyas, Sk and later moved to Regina to take Medical Lab Technician training. She moved to Estevan with Jim to set up roots and start a family. Began working at the Old Bienfait hospital. Later on she changed careers and began selling Real Estate. Selling real estate was one of the things that brought Ina the greatest joy. She loved selling Real Estate!!!! It was amazing to see her negotiating a deal. Her and Jim opened the first Century 21 in Estevan. A heartfelt " Thank you" to the staff of Tatagwa View especially House #5 for their loving care of Ina. May you rest in peace Mom (Ina) and may our souls meet somewhere over the rainbow!! There will be a graveyard service at 2PM on Thursday September 3rd at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to Hall Funeral Home Estevan website. In place of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Society.







