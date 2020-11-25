Ione Josephine Martin 1924 - 2020
With gratitude for a life well lived, the family of Ione Martin wish to announce her passing on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home at the age of 96 years. Ione will be lovingly remembered by her children and grandchildren: Marilyn (Jim) Waldron and their children-Robin (Nancy) and Cory (Cathy), Lawrence (Carol) Martin and their children- Jason (Trishann), Devon and Justin (Devon), Gerard (Shelley) Martin and their children- Kiowa, Travis (Jasmine), Drew, Kurtis (Sandi) Martin and their children Nick(Vanessa) and Andrew (Michelle) and Blake (Shannon) Martin and their children-Hannah (Jacob), Hillary, Jennah and Seth. Ione will be lovingly remembered by her great grandchildren: Kye, Christy, Hannah, Sophie, Ruby, Preslee, Lucy, Lily, Ivy and Willow. Ione will be missed by her brothers, Bill (Mildred) Mack and Gary Mack and her sisters, Marie Paladeau and Dorothy (Bob) Jackson; sisters-in-law, Mary Mack of Estevan, SK, Mary (Clarence) Martin of Estevan, SK, Mary Martin of Regina, SK and Florence Martin along with numerous nieces, nephews and God children. Ione was predeceased by her loving husband of 46 years John J Martin; infant son Joseph; her parents William and Catherine Mack; brothers, Clarence (Louise) Mack, Jim Mack and Charles (Dolly) Mack and her brother-in-law Al Paladeau and sister-in-law Maureen Mack. Ione was born in1924 at Viewfeild, north of Estevan SK, to William and Catherine Mack. Ione is the eldest of 8 children, having 2 sisters and 5 brothers. Ione worked hard starting at an early age, helping her mother with household duties and raising the younger children. At the age of 21 years, Ione married the love of her life, John J. Martin and began their life together farming at Rowatt Sk. Ione always had a very large garden, which filled her cellar. She loved canning everything she could, keeping her home self sufficient. A year later Ione and John welcomed their first baby girl Marilyn, then Lawrence 3 years later and 4 years later Gerard joined the family. In 1957 the family moved into a small house on 2nd St. in Estevan SK. In 1958 John began building a new family home in the Pleasantdale area. They soon welcomed Kurt in 1960 and Blake in 1964. Ione was wonderful cook and loved to bake for her family and friends. She was a faithful member of the Catholic Women's League for many years, baking dainties for funeral lunches in the community. Ione stayed home to raise her family until 1974 when she went into the workforce. She worked at the Beefeater Hotel in the laundry department for 5 years then moved to St Joseph's Hospital in 1979 also in the laundry department. After retiring she enjoyed traveling with family and friends. She travelled to California, Vegas, along with other places in Canada with family. She also enjoyed bus tours with "the girls" to Minnesota for Blue Jays games and to Deadwood for some fun!! She loved playing card games and the slot machines. In her later years, after selling the house to Blake (where he still resides) she moved to Sussex Arms then to Trinity Towers when her suite became available. She spent 20 years at Trinity Towers developing many special friendships, enjoying many card games and potlucks. In 2016 Ione moved into the Estevan Regional Nursing Home where she always enjoyed the meals and developing friendships with residents and staff. Ione always loved the togetherness with her children and grandchildren. Although Ione's love and faithfulness to her family has left an imprint on our hearts, the true legacy is her faithfulness to her Heavenly Father. It was important for her to pass her faith onto her children by her Christ like example, her faithful church attendance and family prayers around her bed. It brings us great comfort knowing that Ione now resides with her Heavenly Father. A private family Funeral Mass was celebrated in the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Sathiadas Antony presiding. Interment followed in Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. Video recordings of the funeral mass and interment may be viewed by following the links on Ione's tribute page at www.hallfuneralservices.ca
Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Ione to the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation, 1176 Nicholson Rd., Estevan, SK S4A 0H3. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for the Martin family - Deb Heidinger, Funeral Director.