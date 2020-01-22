Iris Curriel 1961 - 2020 Iris was born on February 26, 1961 in Lima, Peru and died on January 11, 2020 at the Regina General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family after a short courageous battle with cancer. Iris will always be loved and remembered by her husband David Finkas, son David and daughter Veronica (Colin); her mother Margarita Curriel; brothers: Daniel (Nury), Marco (Linda) and their children: Nathaniel, Raquel and Sophia, and Hector (Ruth Ann); sister Veronica (Eduardo) Armas; brother-in-law Clarence (Kerry) Finkas; sister-in-law Esther Jabs, as well as her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Jesus Alfredo Curriel Guzman. A Service of Remembrance was held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Living Hope Community Church, Estevan, Sask. with Pastor Mike Hoffort officiating. In lieu of flowers, Iris' family would appreciate donations to the , 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, Sask., S4P 2R3. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Iris' family.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020