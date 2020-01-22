Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iris Curriel. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Iris Curriel 1961 - 2020 Iris was born on February 26, 1961 in Lima, Peru and died on January 11, 2020 at the Regina General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family after a short courageous battle with cancer. Iris will always be loved and remembered by her husband David Finkas, son David and daughter Veronica (Colin); her mother Margarita Curriel; brothers: Daniel (Nury), Marco (Linda) and their children: Nathaniel, Raquel and Sophia, and Hector (Ruth Ann); sister Veronica (Eduardo) Armas; brother-in-law Clarence (Kerry) Finkas; sister-in-law Esther Jabs, as well as her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Jesus Alfredo Curriel Guzman. A Service of Remembrance was held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Living Hope Community Church, Estevan, Sask. with Pastor Mike Hoffort officiating. In lieu of flowers, Iris' family would appreciate donations to the , 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, Sask., S4P 2R3. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Iris' family.





Iris Curriel 1961 - 2020 Iris was born on February 26, 1961 in Lima, Peru and died on January 11, 2020 at the Regina General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family after a short courageous battle with cancer. Iris will always be loved and remembered by her husband David Finkas, son David and daughter Veronica (Colin); her mother Margarita Curriel; brothers: Daniel (Nury), Marco (Linda) and their children: Nathaniel, Raquel and Sophia, and Hector (Ruth Ann); sister Veronica (Eduardo) Armas; brother-in-law Clarence (Kerry) Finkas; sister-in-law Esther Jabs, as well as her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Jesus Alfredo Curriel Guzman. A Service of Remembrance was held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Living Hope Community Church, Estevan, Sask. with Pastor Mike Hoffort officiating. In lieu of flowers, Iris' family would appreciate donations to the , 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, Sask., S4P 2R3. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Iris' family. Published in Estevan Mercury from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Estevan Mercury Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.