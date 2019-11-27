Iris Elisabeth Evans Iris Elisabeth Evans of Surrey, British Columbia passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Iris was born on January 27, 1939 to Douglas and Freda (nee Edwardson) Evans in Estevan, Saskatchewan. Iris grew up at the M & S Mine camp near Bienfait, Saskatchewan. In 1959, Iris graduated from the Grey Nuns Hospital School of Nursing. Iris and Jack Heidt were married on December 31, 1959. Iris and Jack lived in Saskatchewan, Alberta Saudi Arabia, England, Libya, Indonesia, and the USA. Iris was an avid traveller for leisure throughout the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Iris eventually returned to Canada. After she and Jack parted, she moved to Surrey where she met and married James Cormack. Iris is predeceased by her parents and her grandson, Adrian O'Neill. She is survived by her husband, James Cormack; her children, Erin (Trent) Manning, Lisa (Al) Tolg, and Murray (Al) Heidt; her grandchildren, Beau and Skye O'Neill, Jacki, Alison, Josh, Vinnie and Mathew Tolg; her sister, Gwen (Gary) LaCasse; her grandnieces, Rowan and Meredith LaCasse; and numerous cousins and friends. Throughout her life, Iris remained an active member of church. She was beloved by her friends and family and she will be dearly missed. A memorial service to celebrate Iris's life will be held in Estevan, Saskatchewan on May 16, 2020.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019