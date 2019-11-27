Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iris Evans. View Sign Obituary

Iris Elisabeth Evans Iris Elisabeth Evans of Surrey, British Columbia passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Iris was born on January 27, 1939 to Douglas and Freda (nee Edwardson) Evans in Estevan, Saskatchewan. Iris grew up at the M & S Mine camp near Bienfait, Saskatchewan. In 1959, Iris graduated from the Grey Nuns Hospital School of Nursing. Iris and Jack Heidt were married on December 31, 1959. Iris and Jack lived in Saskatchewan, Alberta Saudi Arabia, England, Libya, Indonesia, and the USA. Iris was an avid traveller for leisure throughout the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Iris eventually returned to Canada. After she and Jack parted, she moved to Surrey where she met and married James Cormack. Iris is predeceased by her parents and her grandson, Adrian O'Neill. She is survived by her husband, James Cormack; her children, Erin (Trent) Manning, Lisa (Al) Tolg, and Murray (Al) Heidt; her grandchildren, Beau and Skye O'Neill, Jacki, Alison, Josh, Vinnie and Mathew Tolg; her sister, Gwen (Gary) LaCasse; her grandnieces, Rowan and Meredith LaCasse; and numerous cousins and friends. Throughout her life, Iris remained an active member of church. She was beloved by her friends and family and she will be dearly missed. A memorial service to celebrate Iris's life will be held in Estevan, Saskatchewan on May 16, 2020.





Iris Elisabeth Evans of Surrey, British Columbia passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Iris was born on January 27, 1939 to Douglas and Freda (nee Edwardson) Evans in Estevan, Saskatchewan. Iris grew up at the M & S Mine camp near Bienfait, Saskatchewan. In 1959, Iris graduated from the Grey Nuns Hospital School of Nursing. Iris and Jack Heidt were married on December 31, 1959. Iris and Jack lived in Saskatchewan, Alberta Saudi Arabia, England, Libya, Indonesia, and the USA. Iris was an avid traveller for leisure throughout the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Iris eventually returned to Canada. After she and Jack parted, she moved to Surrey where she met and married James Cormack. Iris is predeceased by her parents and her grandson, Adrian O'Neill. She is survived by her husband, James Cormack; her children, Erin (Trent) Manning, Lisa (Al) Tolg, and Murray (Al) Heidt; her grandchildren, Beau and Skye O'Neill, Jacki, Alison, Josh, Vinnie and Mathew Tolg; her sister, Gwen (Gary) LaCasse; her grandnieces, Rowan and Meredith LaCasse; and numerous cousins and friends. Throughout her life, Iris remained an active member of church. She was beloved by her friends and family and she will be dearly missed. A memorial service to celebrate Iris's life will be held in Estevan, Saskatchewan on May 16, 2020. Published in Estevan Mercury from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Estevan Mercury Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close