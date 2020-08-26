Irma Trofimenkoff 1937 - 2020 With heavy hearts, the family wishes to announce that Irma Trofimenkoff peacefully passed away at St. Joseph's Special Care Home on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Irma will be sorely missed by her sisters, Dorothy Schindel and Margaret Sawyer; nephews, Harvey Schindel, Duane (Colleen) Schindel and family and Dean (Lori) Sawyer and niece Cheryl (Bruce) Abbott and family. Irma was predeceased by her parents, Martha and Heinrich Schroeder; husband Thomas on April 8, 2020; infant sister and brothers-in-law, Leslie Schindel and Darwin Sawyer. Irma started her education at a country school named Dewey, this school closed in June of 1945 and at that time there were no school buses taking children to a larger school. Her dad drove her and her sisters to the Macoun school which was eight miles away. The family moved closer to Macoun in 1948 and the girls were then able to walk to school. After graduating from high school in 1955, Irma came to Estevan and worked at Sasktel for 35 years. During this time she met the love of her life, Tom and together they became world travellers. Tom and Irma visited 53 countries and were on 500 ocean cruise days and 100 river cruise days. Irma enjoyed doing hand work in her spare time which included sewing, quilting and crocheting. A Private family graveside service was held at the Estevan City Cemetery with Cameron Abbott officiating. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Irma to St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation (designate Long Term Care), 1176 Nicholson Rd., Estevan, SK S4A 0H3. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is assisting the Trofimenkoff family - Deb Heidinger, Funeral Director.







