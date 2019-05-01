Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. Richard Hagel. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Hagel - J. Richard 1932 - 2019 Richard Hagel passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Mary (Gross); brother Victor; brother Gerald; sister-in-law Marie; nephews, Rodney and Victor. Richard will be sadly missed by his loving wife Eva (Siniawski); sons, Mervin (Val), Wesley (Ruth), Gregory (Jacqueline), Joseph (Nathalie), Delmond (Jason) and Kevin (Anita); 11 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren (Aidin, Emma, Sophie, Riley); brother Lawrence (Shirley); sister-in-law Joyce, and his nieces and nephews. The Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Estevan, Saskatchewan with Rev. Sathiadas Antony presiding. Pallbearers were grandchildren: Jarrett, Mandie, Kaleb, Zachary, Mikayla, Amanda, Kelsey, Dyllan, Ryan, Joshua, Jessica, Erica and Ethan. Interment took place at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. Richard, born on January 20, 1932 in Lampman, Saskatchewan, was the eldest son of the late Joe and Mary Hagel. He attended View Hill School and Estevan Collegiate and later, started farming with his father in 1950. Richard met Eva while working in Regina, Saskatchewan in the winter of 1952. They were married on November 7, 1955 at Little Flower Roman Catholic Church in Regina. That same year, they took over the family farm where they raised their six sons. Richard treasured his 63 years of marriage to Eva. Richard said that family was the most important ingredient for the continued success of the family farm. Farming was a way of life for him and his excellent farming skill was marked by a Farmer of the Year Award. He was an early riser, often leaving the house shortly after dawn with his thermos and cooler in hand and spent many hours working in the fields. Richard loved being out in nature and this was the catalyst for the creation of the "wildlife quarter." This portion of land was set aside specifically for wildlife. The ground has never been cultivated, and the original prairie grasses, crocuses and cacti sprout up every year. Richard took an active interest in gardening "just to watch things grow." Richard's life centered on faith, family, and community. He was involved with 12 organizations: Sask Wheat Pool member; View Hill School District trustee; Scotsburn School Board member for 17 years; Estevan Superintendent Association member; Estevan Separate Home & School Association; View Hill Telephone Co. Director for a number of years; Southeast Saskatchewan Ambulance Association Chairman; Estevan Regional Nursing Home member; Estevan Wildlife Association member; library trustee; and, Estevan Library Board member from 1995-2002. His most notable community involvement came when he served as Councillor of the RM of Benson #35 from 1965-1978 and then as Reeve for the next 24 years from 1979-2002. He served as Chairman of the St. Joseph's Hospital Board in Estevan during the construction of the new hospital. In recognition of his tireless dedication to farming and the community, Richard was honoured with the Estevan Chamber of Commerce Farmer of the Year Award in 1998. In 2002, he received the Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal. In 2004 he received the Lieutenant Governor's Award for Outstanding Service to Rural Saskatchewan. In 2005, he was awarded the Saskatchewan Centennial Medal. In 2014, the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation celebrated Richard's outstanding contribution for his years of service as a director on the board for healthcare in southeast Saskatchewan. Richard was actively involved with St. John the Baptist Parish as both a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Knights of Columbus, 3rd and 4th Degree. The family sends special thanks to everyone for their condolences, prayers and flowers.Donations may be made to the St. Joseph's Hospital Auxiliary, 1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, SK, S4A 0H3. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted the Hagel family.





