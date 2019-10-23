Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Olson. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Janet Irene Olson November 3, 1941- October 6, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother Janet Irene Olson, late of Vancouver, BC and formerly Winnipeg, MB and Estevan, SK on October 6, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Janet will be lovingly remembered by her children; son Jeffrey Knippel, daughter Jody (Lyle) Haukeness, and daughter Lorilyn Morris. Fond memories of Grandma will be cherished by Nolan (Jenine) Haukeness and children, Aiden and Maren, Gavin (Sara) Haukeness and son Owen, Kristin (Jamie) Morris, Lindsey (Addison) Morris, Jarad Knippel, Danyel Knippel and son Kaiden, Kirsten (Sean) Elliot and children Lincoln and Araya. Janet will be greatly missed by her sister Reta; brother-in law Bob Rosendahl; brother Ken and sister-in-law Diane Olson and sister-in-law Lorna Olson, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Janet was predeceased by her son Bradley Knippel; parents Evold and Dorothy Olson; brother Don Olson and son-in-law Daryl Morris. The Funeral Service was held on Thursday, October 17th at 1:30 p.m. at the Chapel at Hall Funeral Services with Rev. Lori James officiating. Interment took place at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, Estevan, SK. In lieu of flowers those wishing to make a donation in her memory may do so to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 1738 Quebec Ave, Unit 26, Saskatoon, SK. S7K 1V9. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Janet's family.





