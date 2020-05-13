Jean Marie Dukar t 1927 - 2020 Jean Dukart passed away at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home, Estevan, SK on Thursday, April 30th, 2020 at the age of 92. Precious memories of Jean will be forever cherished by her children: Dennis, David (Joanne) and children, Jodie and Jamie, Brenda (James) Durr and children, Melissa and Bradley, Brian (Marie) and children, Cory, Robbie and Jessica, Rodney (Ramona) and children, Mallory, Meghan and Marlee and Rhonda (Keith) Hesketh and children, A.J. and Brittney, as well as 19 great grandchildren. She will also be lovingly remembered by her sisters: Mae Breeze, Cecile Friess, Annette (Selby) Porter, Rita Brailsford, Elaine Thomas and Linda (Harry) Moroz. Jean was predeceased by her husband John; son Darwin; daughters: Gloria and Mary Anne in infancy; parents: Maurice and Gertrude Gervais; siblings: Victor Gervais, Edward (Otillia) Gervais, Louise (Adam) Frank, Gloria (Rae) Mitchell and Leo (Adele) Gervais; brothers-in-law: Ray Breeze, George Friess, Cliff Thomas and Jim Brailsford. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Estevan, at a later date when it is once again safe for us to gather. If friends so desire, donations in Jean's memory may be made to the Estevan Regional Nursing Home Auxiliary, 1921 Wellock Road, Estevan, Sask., S4A 2B5 or the St. Joseph's Hospital Auxiliary, 1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, Sask., S4A 0H3. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for the Dukart family - Dustin Hall, Funeral Director.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store