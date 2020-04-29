Jean Wilson It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jean Wilson at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, SK with her daughter by her side on April 17, 2020. Jean was predeceased by her husband Howard Wilson; daughter Joyce Moroz; sisters, Peggy (Doug) Crate, Frances (Norm) Johnson and Ruth Lees; grandson David Gervais; son-in-law Don L. Holinaty; brother-in-law Henry Hiebert and sister-in-law Vera Hodgens. Jean's memory will be forever remembered by her daughters, June (Richard) Gervais, Beth (Ron) Gervais, Bev Holinaty, Helen Murfitt, Patsy (Orlie) Caan, Reta (Bob) Scott and Pat Wilson; sister Amy Hiebert; brother-in-law John Lees; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Jean will also be deeply missed by her extended family, Shirley Peterson and Wendy Horrocks as well as several others who called her mom or grandma. There will be a private family graveside held at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, Estevan, SK. It was Jean's request that there be no flowers. Please consider giving a memorial donation to Creighton Lodge, 1028 Hillcrest Drive, Estevan, SK, S4A 1Y7 in memory of Jean. The family would like to thank Dr. Babkis and nurses on Unit A for all the excellent care to their mother Jean. Thank you to Yvonne Clark, Dustin Hall and the staff at Hall Funeral Services. Thank you to all those for their prayers, phone calls, food and words of encouragement at this difficult time. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Jean's family.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020