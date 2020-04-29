Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Wilson. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Jean Wilson It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jean Wilson at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, SK with her daughter by her side on April 17, 2020. Jean was predeceased by her husband Howard Wilson; daughter Joyce Moroz; sisters, Peggy (Doug) Crate, Frances (Norm) Johnson and Ruth Lees; grandson David Gervais; son-in-law Don L. Holinaty; brother-in-law Henry Hiebert and sister-in-law Vera Hodgens. Jean's memory will be forever remembered by her daughters, June (Richard) Gervais, Beth (Ron) Gervais, Bev Holinaty, Helen Murfitt, Patsy (Orlie) Caan, Reta (Bob) Scott and Pat Wilson; sister Amy Hiebert; brother-in-law John Lees; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Jean will also be deeply missed by her extended family, Shirley Peterson and Wendy Horrocks as well as several others who called her mom or grandma. There will be a private family graveside held at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, Estevan, SK. It was Jean's request that there be no flowers. Please consider giving a memorial donation to Creighton Lodge, 1028 Hillcrest Drive, Estevan, SK, S4A 1Y7 in memory of Jean. The family would like to thank Dr. Babkis and nurses on Unit A for all the excellent care to their mother Jean. Thank you to Yvonne Clark, Dustin Hall and the staff at Hall Funeral Services. Thank you to all those for their prayers, phone calls, food and words of encouragement at this difficult time. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Jean's family.





It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jean Wilson at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, SK with her daughter by her side on April 17, 2020. Jean was predeceased by her husband Howard Wilson; daughter Joyce Moroz; sisters, Peggy (Doug) Crate, Frances (Norm) Johnson and Ruth Lees; grandson David Gervais; son-in-law Don L. Holinaty; brother-in-law Henry Hiebert and sister-in-law Vera Hodgens. Jean's memory will be forever remembered by her daughters, June (Richard) Gervais, Beth (Ron) Gervais, Bev Holinaty, Helen Murfitt, Patsy (Orlie) Caan, Reta (Bob) Scott and Pat Wilson; sister Amy Hiebert; brother-in-law John Lees; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Jean will also be deeply missed by her extended family, Shirley Peterson and Wendy Horrocks as well as several others who called her mom or grandma. There will be a private family graveside held at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, Estevan, SK. It was Jean's request that there be no flowers. Please consider giving a memorial donation to Creighton Lodge, 1028 Hillcrest Drive, Estevan, SK, S4A 1Y7 in memory of Jean. The family would like to thank Dr. Babkis and nurses on Unit A for all the excellent care to their mother Jean. Thank you to Yvonne Clark, Dustin Hall and the staff at Hall Funeral Services. Thank you to all those for their prayers, phone calls, food and words of encouragement at this difficult time. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Jean's family. Published in Estevan Mercury from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Estevan Mercury Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close