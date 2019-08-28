Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Marcotte. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Jeffrey Marcotte 1976 - 2019 With heavy hearts, the family of Jeff Marcotte wishes to announce his passing at home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the age of 43 years. Jeff will be lovingly remembered by his soul mate Stacy Marcotte and their children, Jordan, Landon and Alyssa. Left with wonderful memories are Jeff's parents, Brian and Patti Marcotte; brother Trent (Amy) and their children Maggie, Tyler, Emma and Owen; sister Celeste (Nathan) and their children Ava, Isabella and Theo; grandma Barb McLaren (Arnie Zimmerman). Jeff will be greatly missed by Stacy's parents, Jim and Eileen Coughlan and sister-in-law Tammi (Chris) and their children Summer and Tyson; long term employees, Andy and Ron Wurtz; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. Jeff was predeceased by his grandparents, Norman and Carol Mossing; grandpa George Marcotte and cousin Eric Mossing. A come and go "Sharing of Memories" was held at the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. A Celebration of Jeff's Life was held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Estevan with Pastor Lori James officiating. A time of lunch and fellowship was held in the social hall following the service. Interment took place at the Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Torquay, SK. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Jeff's family.





