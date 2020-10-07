1/1
Joan Irene Daley
Joan Irene Daley 1936 - 2020 Joan Daley late of Estevan, SK and formerly of North Portal, SK. passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Joan is survived by her children, Shirley (Dan) Lafrentz, Kevin (Joanne), Patrick (Deb), Mark (Rhonda); 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Joan was predeceased by her husband Jerry and parents, Emily and Silvano Antonini. There was a Private Family Graveside service held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, Estevan, SK with Rev. Sathias Antony presiding. A special "Thank you" goes out to all the staff & friends at the Estevan Reginal Nursing Home for all the care, compassion and love you showed to our mother and grandmother over the years. Words cannot express how grateful we are. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Estevan Regional Nursing Home Auxiliary, 1921 Wellock Road, Estevan, SK, S4A 2B5 in memory of Joan. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan cared for Joan's family - Yvonne Clark, Funeral Director.



Published in Estevan Mercury from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Funeral Services
1506 4th Street
Estevan, SK S4A 0X6
(306) 634-8233
