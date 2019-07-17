Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Edmund Pylychaty. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

John Edmund Pylychaty 1954 - 2019 Ed Pylychaty, late of Bienfait, SK passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 with family by his side at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home, Estevan, SK at the age of 64 years. Ed's memory will forever be cherished by his mother, Audrey (nee Mayer) Pylychaty; wife Betty-Jean (nee Allen) Pylychaty; son Corey Pylychaty; daughter Amanda (Tom) Moffatt and their children, Parker and Lucas; and son Bradley (Brittany) Pylychaty and their son Blaze. Ed will also be deeply missed by his sister Carolyn (Dale) Curtis and 3 brothers, David (Lorna) Pylychaty, Jim (Treena) Pylychaty and Clifford (Rhonda) Pylychaty; brother in-law Ron Allen; sister in-law Doreen Falcon as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Ed was predeceased by his father Paul Pylychaty; mother and father in-law, Florence (nee Paul) and Fred Allen and brother in-law Doug Falcon. The family and friends had a BBQ in honor of Ed. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations to be made to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan Inc. (designate to the Allan Blair Cancer Centre), 4545 Parliament Avenue Regina, SK, S4W 0G3., or to the Sask Patient Transfer Service, PO Box 31127 Normanview PO, Regina, SK, S4R 8R6 or to the Estevan Regional Nursing Home Auxiliary, 1921 Wellock Road, Estevan, Sask., S4A 2B5. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted the Pylychaty family. Thank you Thank you to all our friends and family for the cards, flowers, condolences and calls of support we received during this difficult time. We would like to acknowledge the excellent care provided by all the doctors, nurses and support staff that Ed received at St. Joseph's Hospital and the Estevan Regional Nursing Home. Many Thanks to his coworkers and friends that came out to the BBQ to celebrate Ed's life with us. You all mean so much to us. A special Thank you to Yvonne Clark and the staff of Hall Funeral Services for guiding us every step of the way.





