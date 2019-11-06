Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Johnson. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

John W. Johnson 1935 - 2019 John Johnson passed away peacefully with family by his side on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, SK at the age of 84 years. John's memory will forever be cherished by his wife of 61 years, Audrey Johnson; daughter, Nadine (Lyle) Leclair and grandchildren - Richelle (Jordan) and Jeff (Jacine) and great grandson Jude; daughter Barb (Ruairi) O Conchuir and grandson Cian; son Brad (Angie) and grandchildren - Brady (Bryce), Taylor (Jake) and Kyle (Jordan); son Rodger (Dawn) grandson Brendan (Olha); brother-in-law Jay (Bernice) as well as nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his parents, William and Katerina; brothers, Mike and Morris and infant sister Mary; sister-in-law Joyce; Audrey's parents, Jack and Winnifred and sister-in-law JoAnn. The Memorial Service for John was held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church, Estevan, SK with Sandy Dalziel officiating. The private family interment took place at the Estevan City Cemetery following the service with the luncheon to be held at the church auditorium. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation, 1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, Sask. S4A 0H3, or CNIB 2550 Broad Street, Regina, SK, S4P 3Z4 or STARS Air Ambulance, 2640 Airport Road, Regina, Saskatchewan, S4W 1A3. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted John's family.





