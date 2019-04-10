Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Heidinger. View Sign

Joseph Michael Heidinger June 13, 1931 - March 27, 2019 With his wife and family by his side, Joseph Heidinger of Estevan, Sask. passed away peacefully at the Regina General Hospital, Regina, Sask. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the age of 87 years. Joseph Michael Heidinger was born on June 13, 1931 at Lampman, Sask., the eldest son of Katherine (Wock) and Michael Heidinger. Joseph was raised with strong faith, grew up on the farm and attended school. As a young man, he worked as an elevator attendant for a hotel in Toronto, Ontario. He later returned to the Estevan area, and became an autobody journeyman. He was employed for 45 years at Dyer Ford, Estevan. After Dyer Ford, Joseph worked at various dealerships in Estevan. Joseph married Marjorie Tarnes in 1958. They raised 4 children: Lorena, Michael, Karen and James. Over the years, Joseph enjoyed bowling, ball games, camping, card games and bus trips. He mostly loved to golf, and still did so as recent as last summer! He loved country music and spending time on the computer. He was a Mr. Fix-it - there wasn't much he couldn't fix. Joseph took great pride in his vehicles. Heidinger and Tarnes Reunions were a highlight for Joseph, along with spending time with friends, and working or playing pool at the Legion. He loved visits with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his later years, Joseph was still very independent. Joseph was very loved. God bless our memories of him. Joseph was predeceased by his parents, Michael & Katherine (Wock) Heidinger; parents-in-law, Joseph & Katherine (Mack) Tarnes; an infant son; brother, Richard Heidinger; brothers-in-law, Leo Wollner, John Bespflug, Dennis Tarnes, Frank Johner and Albert Tarnes; sisters-in-law, Pauline Peters and Bernice Bespflug; nephew, Gary Wollner. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marjorie; children, Lorena (Robert) Wolensky, Michael (Yvonne) Heidinger, Karen (Rodney) Miiller and James (Shelley) Heidinger; grandchildren, Kimberly (Daniel) East, Kyle (Lori) Wolensky, Lane Miiller, Dallas Miiller, Drew Heidinger and Dillon Heidinger; great-grandchildren, Parker, Cohen and Hadley East. Joseph is also survived by his sister Josie Wollner; brother George (Donna) Heidinger; sister Dianne (Murray) Krantz; sisters and brothers-in law Dorothy Heidinger, Anne Johner, Henry Peters, Joe (Jan) Tarnes, Dorothy (Stanley) Fornwald, Bonna Tarnes, Margaret (Dale) Norris, Judy Tarnes and Richard (Betty-Anne) Tarnes, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The Prayer Service was held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan with Marian Huber officiating. The Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Estevan, by Rev. Sathiadas Antony. Immediately following the mass, a time of fellowship and refreshments was held in the church auditorium. Cremation has taken place, and burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Saskatchewan, #26 - 1738 Quebec Avenue, Saskatoon, Sask., S7K 1V9. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Joseph's family. Thank you Marjorie and the Joseph Heidinger family wish to thank our Heidinger and Tarnes families, friends and community for helping us through this celebration of life. Thank you to EMS personnel, St. Joseph's Hospital and staff, Regina General Hospital and staff, Marian Huber for leading the prayer service, Dustin Hall and staff for your professional service during prayers and funeral, Father Antony and all who assisted with the beautiful service. Joe loved being home and now he is. Marjorie, Lorena and Bob, Michael and Yvonne, Karen and Rodney, James and Shelley, and all their families.





1506 4th Street

Estevan , SK S4A 0X6

(306) 634-8233 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Estevan Mercury from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019

