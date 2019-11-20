Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Cossette. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Prayer Service 7:00 PM Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. John the Baptist R.C. Church Estevan , SK View Map Obituary

Josephine Cossette 1923 - 2019 It is with much sadness, but also with grateful hearts for a long and full life that the family of Josephine Cossette announces her passing. She passed away peacefully at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home, Estevan, Sask. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the age of 96. Memories of Josephine will be forever cherished by her daughters: Margaret Daoust (Clarence Dickie), Mary Sernick and Diane Phillips; 16 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren. She will also be lovingly remembered by her sisters, Annamary Friess and Margaret Mack, her sister-in-law Sylvia Walliser, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Francis Cossette, sons-in-law, Gaylord Daoust, Tom Sernick and Ken Phillips; siblings: Robert (Bertha) Walliser, Eva (Matt) Yoner, Joseph (Martha) Walliser, Pauline (Bill) Betnar, Katherine (Leo) Mack, Anton Walliser, Ralph Walliser and Johnny Walliser; brothers-in-law, Jerome Friess and John Mack. The Prayer Service was held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan, with Bill Mann officiating. The Funeral Mass was celebrated on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Estevan, by Rev. Sathiadas Antony. The Rite of Committal followed at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, after which a luncheon was held in the church hall. If friends so desire, donations in Josephine's memory may be made to the Estevan Regional Nursing Home Auxiliary, 1921 Wellock Road, Estevan, Sask., S4A 2B5. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Josephine's family.





