Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Elaine (Whitman) Schoff. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Joyce Elaine Schoff (nee Whitman) 1922 - 2020 The family of Joyce Schoff announces that mom passed away at Mainprize Manor, Midale, SK on January 24, 2020 at the age of 97 years.Joyce "Toodie" was predeceased by her husband Joe Schoff and her son Blaise; parents, George and Irene Whitman; brothers and sisters, Thelma "Sis", Faye "Tadie", Dale, Viola "Donnie", Robert "Bobbie", Eva "Evie" and Grace "Girlie". Joyce was also predeceased by her parents-in-law, brothers and sisters in-law. Her legacy consists of her children and their families, Bruce (Arleen) Schoff; Blaise's wife Denise and their children, Jeremy, Alysha (Rylie, Braylen and Rosie) Taylor and Jenelle Schoff; Wanda Schoff and her family, Amanda Schoff and Amber (Jess) Graham; Warren (Rhoda) Schoff and their family, Christopher Parent and Josiah (Crystal) (Stellar and Bodhi) Parent. Joyce is also survived by her brother Vern (Tina) Whitman; brother in-law Ralph (Yvonne) Schoff; sisters in-law, Louise Schindel, Irene (Albert) Daniels and Aileen Schoff. Joyce was born at home near Outram, SK and took her grade school at Dale School. Joyce was married to Joseph in 1953. Joyce had a strong faith and relationship with God which sustained her throughout her life. She was very "common sense" person with a unique sense of humor. She was notably adventurous as a young woman. Joyce loved reading before she lost her sight. Some of her other pleasures in life were gardening, homemade preserves, baking and home-cooked meals (learned to cook lots of German recipes) and handiwork like crocheting and knitting. Gramma will be deeply missed by her grandchildren. Joyce and her family wish to thank all the staff at Mainprize Manor for the exceptional care and love they showed to Joyce and her family. There was a private family graveside at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. The Come and Go Memorial Tea was held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. at the Western Star All Suites Hotel, Estevan, SK. (303 Kensington Ave). Yvonne Clark and Dustin Hall at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Joyce's family. Thank you to everyone who supported us during this difficult time through flowers, cards, phone calls and the many friends and family that came to the Memorial Tea. We are so grateful and appreciate each one of you. Joyce's family





The family of Joyce Schoff announces that mom passed away at Mainprize Manor, Midale, SK on January 24, 2020 at the age of 97 years.Joyce "Toodie" was predeceased by her husband Joe Schoff and her son Blaise; parents, George and Irene Whitman; brothers and sisters, Thelma "Sis", Faye "Tadie", Dale, Viola "Donnie", Robert "Bobbie", Eva "Evie" and Grace "Girlie". Joyce was also predeceased by her parents-in-law, brothers and sisters in-law. Her legacy consists of her children and their families, Bruce (Arleen) Schoff; Blaise's wife Denise and their children, Jeremy, Alysha (Rylie, Braylen and Rosie) Taylor and Jenelle Schoff; Wanda Schoff and her family, Amanda Schoff and Amber (Jess) Graham; Warren (Rhoda) Schoff and their family, Christopher Parent and Josiah (Crystal) (Stellar and Bodhi) Parent. Joyce is also survived by her brother Vern (Tina) Whitman; brother in-law Ralph (Yvonne) Schoff; sisters in-law, Louise Schindel, Irene (Albert) Daniels and Aileen Schoff. Joyce was born at home near Outram, SK and took her grade school at Dale School. Joyce was married to Joseph in 1953. Joyce had a strong faith and relationship with God which sustained her throughout her life. She was very "common sense" person with a unique sense of humor. She was notably adventurous as a young woman. Joyce loved reading before she lost her sight. Some of her other pleasures in life were gardening, homemade preserves, baking and home-cooked meals (learned to cook lots of German recipes) and handiwork like crocheting and knitting. Gramma will be deeply missed by her grandchildren. Joyce and her family wish to thank all the staff at Mainprize Manor for the exceptional care and love they showed to Joyce and her family. There was a private family graveside at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. The Come and Go Memorial Tea was held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. at the Western Star All Suites Hotel, Estevan, SK. (303 Kensington Ave). Yvonne Clark and Dustin Hall at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Joyce's family. Thank you to everyone who supported us during this difficult time through flowers, cards, phone calls and the many friends and family that came to the Memorial Tea. We are so grateful and appreciate each one of you. Joyce's family Published in Estevan Mercury from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Estevan Mercury Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close