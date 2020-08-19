pic Joyce Gladys Evans June 23, 1954 - August 3, 2020
Passed away peacefully at the Hardy View Lodge in Grand Forks, B.C. at the age of sixty-six (66) years. She fought valiantly against the cancer which finally took her life. She will be remembered and sadly missed by her loving spouse Tim Lee, sister Gail (Thickett), nephew Doug (Thickett), and niece Kim (Thickett). Joyce's mother, Verna (Kieper), also passed away on the 5th of August 2020. Joyce's large family connection of uncles, aunts, and cousins will miss Joyce and her mother dearly. The many friends, colleagues, and teammates Joyce met during her lifetime join in our sorrow. Joyce was predeceased by her father, Bruce Evans, and brother-in-law Don Thickett. Joyce graduated from Major Pratt Collegiate in 1973. She attended the Kelsey Institute in Saskatoon and received her Diploma of Recreation and Community Development. She also received a BGS degree and an education certificate from Brandon University. Throughout the years she earned many diplomas and certificates from various courses and workshops. Joyce dedicated her life to serving the people of her community. She did this by working in the not-for-profit, municipal, and provincial government sectors. She was a recreation co-ordinator, community development consultant, executive director of not-for-profit organizations devoted to those with mental challenges, career consultant, victim's assistance co-ordinator, and businesswoman. Joyce was a great athlete. She played on all the teams in high school, held sprinting records for years, represented Manitoba on its female baseball team (shortstop), and with her team was inducted into Manitoba's Baseball Hall of Fame. She enjoyed all sports but had a real love for golf. Joyce loved to travel and go camping. She enjoyed traveling in Australia, Japan, America, and Canada. Camping holidays were grand tours of provinces with daily rounds of golf. During her youth Joyce was a 4-H member. She was a founding member of the Roche Percee Tours and Trails Group. In later years she joined the University Women Organization. Joyce was a member of the Grand Forks Carvers Guild and was a talented carver and turner. She also enjoyed doing stained glass projects. Basically, she was 'crafty' in that she would see something, be intrigued, and then go and do it. Most of all, Joyce enjoyed people - especially in a relaxed social setting. Her greatest enjoyment was to have people over for some good food, a few drinks, good conversation and perhaps a game of cards. She loved to dance, and attend concerts, festivals, movies, and local productions of all kinds. She really liked parades. When called upon, Joyce made herself available to help in whatever way she could in all the communities in which she lived. She will truly be missed. There will be a memorial for Joyce in Penticton on the August long weekend, 2021. Anyone wishing to remember Joyce can do so by making a donation to your local SPCA. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting https://www.grahamfuneralhome.ca