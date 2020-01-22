Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Liesch. View Sign Obituary

Judy Liesch Mrs. Judy Liesch of Alameda, passed away at the Galloway Health Centre Long Term Care on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the age of 80. She was predeceased by her son, Brian Liesch; parents, Everett & Barbara Murphy; and brother, David Murphy. Judy is survived by her husband, Al; daughter, Brenda (Cliff) Wahlstrom; daughter-in-law, Jackie (Bob) Kosior; five grandkids, Andrew (Diana) Wahlstrom, Jodi (Leighton Wessel) Wahlstrom, Lisa (Mark) van Popta, Brody Liesch, and Ryan (Kalika Chicione) Liesch; five great-grandkids, Brian Liesch, Sam & Hank van Popta, and Cage & Henley Wahlstrom; three sisters, Kaye, Diane, and Carol. There will be a private family service held at a later date, the interment will take place at the Estevan City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Galloway Health Centre Trust (Handi Van), Box 268, Oxbow, SK. S0C 2B0 in your cheque memo please add: Handi Van, or to the Oxbow Swimming Pool, Box 149, Oxbow, SK. S0C 2B0





Published in Estevan Mercury from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020

