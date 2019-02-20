Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Farkas. View Sign

It is with heavy but grateful hearts, the family of Julia (Mile) Farkas announces that she went home to be with Jesus on February 9, 2019, at the age of 92. Julia was born in Inchkeith, SK (near Kennedy) on August 3, 1926, to Endre and Julianna (Kimery) Mile. The baby of the family, Julia had four sisters and three brothers who loved her dearly and helped to care for her. They were Hungarian farmers, they had love for each other and for Jesus and that was all they needed. Julia would recall days of making her own toys by cutting outfits and furniture out of the catalogues, skipping rope using horse reins and riding her favourite bike. She began attending school at age 6 and, even though it was difficult for her to learn English -Hungarian was the only language spoken in her home - she enjoyed making friends, helping with the school chores and proudly counted recess as her favourite subject. Some of her fondest memories included playing dodgeball, raising the Canadian flag each day and preparing for Christmas concerts. She met the love of her life, Joseph (Joe) Farkas, one cold day in 1941 as she was helping her cousin's family on the farm. Julia offered to care for her cousin's children and keep up with the housework while the children's mother recovered from an illness. She was out hanging clothes on the line that day, when Joe came in to the yard to inform them that the cows were loose. There he was, the man of her dreams, and there she was dressed in coveralls trying to stay warm. She was so embarrassed that she looked a mess, but he saw her beauty shine through. After four years of courtship, they were married on December 22, 1945. They enjoyed 40 beautiful years of marriage until Joe's sudden death in December of 1985. To their delight, Joe and Julia were blessed with 2 beautiful daughters. Donna Jean and Barbara Lynn brought so much joy to their lives. Tending to her family became her life's work - she was a devoted, loving and godly mother. Joe and Julia were also blessed with five grandchildren whom they cherished beyond measure. Together, Joe and Julia served their community - graciously and unconditionally opening their home to share a meal and God's word with everyone. She was an active member in the Estevan Alliance Church, serving for a period of time as the church hostess, helping in the church office and volunteering with the various children's ministries. She would fondly speak of her "Clubs Kids" and "Whirlybirds" and would remember and warmly greet each and every one of them with a huge hug, even when they were all grown up. Over the past several years, Julia faced a life with dementia with grace and dignity. Even as her memory failed her, her kind and loving personality, beautiful smile and affectionate nature never once waivered. She would speak lovingly about Jesus and her family - always asking about "the kidzes" and her "cuzzies". In the end, all that mattered remained. Julia is predeceased by her loving husband Joseph; her parents Endre and Julianna Mile; brothers Andrew, Jim and Calvin Mile, and two infant brothers Alex and Charles; her precious sisters Elizabeth Cummins, Helen Barsi, Rose Hagglund, Mary Mile, and one infant sister Mary; her brothers and sisters in-law; and great-granddaughter Zara Gettle. Julia's passing marks the end of a generation in the Mile family. Left to carry on her legacy are her daughters Donna (Kim) Anderson and Barb (Neil) Collins. Grandchildren Jennifer (Tyler) Fuessel, Erin (Kirk) Degelman, Natalie (Desmond) Mollison, Kathleen (Chad) Gettle and Michael Joe (Shenise LaFleur) Collins. Great-Grandchildren Maya, Max, Holt, Cruz, Maddox, Rory and Kiptyn. Julie will also be sadly missed by Paul (Esther) McMillen - who was like a son to her, a great many nieces and nephews and lifelong family friends. Julia's family wishes to thank the staff of the Estevan Regional Nursing Home, Hillview Manor and Creighton Lodge for the exceptional care and love they showed to not only Julia, but her entire family. Also, to Julia's extended church family from the Estevan Alliance Church, thank you for your visits, love and prayer. A Celebration of Julia's life was held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Alliance Church, Estevan, SK with Rev. Todd Moroz officiating. A Private Family interment took place at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, Estevan. Lunch and fellowship was held at Alliance Church auditorium following the interment. In lieu of flowers, Julia's family kindly asks that you consider a donation to The Gideons International - Canada or the New Estevan Regional Nursing Home Fund. "I will tell of the Lord's unfailing love; I praise him for all he has done. He has richly blessed us with His mercy." - Isaiah 63:7 Deb Heidinger of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Julia's family.





It is with heavy but grateful hearts, the family of Julia (Mile) Farkas announces that she went home to be with Jesus on February 9, 2019, at the age of 92. Julia was born in Inchkeith, SK (near Kennedy) on August 3, 1926, to Endre and Julianna (Kimery) Mile. The baby of the family, Julia had four sisters and three brothers who loved her dearly and helped to care for her. They were Hungarian farmers, they had love for each other and for Jesus and that was all they needed. Julia would recall days of making her own toys by cutting outfits and furniture out of the catalogues, skipping rope using horse reins and riding her favourite bike. She began attending school at age 6 and, even though it was difficult for her to learn English -Hungarian was the only language spoken in her home - she enjoyed making friends, helping with the school chores and proudly counted recess as her favourite subject. Some of her fondest memories included playing dodgeball, raising the Canadian flag each day and preparing for Christmas concerts. She met the love of her life, Joseph (Joe) Farkas, one cold day in 1941 as she was helping her cousin's family on the farm. Julia offered to care for her cousin's children and keep up with the housework while the children's mother recovered from an illness. She was out hanging clothes on the line that day, when Joe came in to the yard to inform them that the cows were loose. There he was, the man of her dreams, and there she was dressed in coveralls trying to stay warm. She was so embarrassed that she looked a mess, but he saw her beauty shine through. After four years of courtship, they were married on December 22, 1945. They enjoyed 40 beautiful years of marriage until Joe's sudden death in December of 1985. To their delight, Joe and Julia were blessed with 2 beautiful daughters. Donna Jean and Barbara Lynn brought so much joy to their lives. Tending to her family became her life's work - she was a devoted, loving and godly mother. Joe and Julia were also blessed with five grandchildren whom they cherished beyond measure. Together, Joe and Julia served their community - graciously and unconditionally opening their home to share a meal and God's word with everyone. She was an active member in the Estevan Alliance Church, serving for a period of time as the church hostess, helping in the church office and volunteering with the various children's ministries. She would fondly speak of her "Clubs Kids" and "Whirlybirds" and would remember and warmly greet each and every one of them with a huge hug, even when they were all grown up. Over the past several years, Julia faced a life with dementia with grace and dignity. Even as her memory failed her, her kind and loving personality, beautiful smile and affectionate nature never once waivered. She would speak lovingly about Jesus and her family - always asking about "the kidzes" and her "cuzzies". In the end, all that mattered remained. Julia is predeceased by her loving husband Joseph; her parents Endre and Julianna Mile; brothers Andrew, Jim and Calvin Mile, and two infant brothers Alex and Charles; her precious sisters Elizabeth Cummins, Helen Barsi, Rose Hagglund, Mary Mile, and one infant sister Mary; her brothers and sisters in-law; and great-granddaughter Zara Gettle. Julia's passing marks the end of a generation in the Mile family. Left to carry on her legacy are her daughters Donna (Kim) Anderson and Barb (Neil) Collins. Grandchildren Jennifer (Tyler) Fuessel, Erin (Kirk) Degelman, Natalie (Desmond) Mollison, Kathleen (Chad) Gettle and Michael Joe (Shenise LaFleur) Collins. Great-Grandchildren Maya, Max, Holt, Cruz, Maddox, Rory and Kiptyn. Julie will also be sadly missed by Paul (Esther) McMillen - who was like a son to her, a great many nieces and nephews and lifelong family friends. Julia's family wishes to thank the staff of the Estevan Regional Nursing Home, Hillview Manor and Creighton Lodge for the exceptional care and love they showed to not only Julia, but her entire family. Also, to Julia's extended church family from the Estevan Alliance Church, thank you for your visits, love and prayer. A Celebration of Julia's life was held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Alliance Church, Estevan, SK with Rev. Todd Moroz officiating. A Private Family interment took place at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, Estevan. Lunch and fellowship was held at Alliance Church auditorium following the interment. In lieu of flowers, Julia's family kindly asks that you consider a donation to The Gideons International - Canada or the New Estevan Regional Nursing Home Fund. "I will tell of the Lord's unfailing love; I praise him for all he has done. He has richly blessed us with His mercy." - Isaiah 63:7 Deb Heidinger of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Julia's family. Funeral Home Hall Funeral Services

1506 4th Street

Estevan , SK S4A 0X6

(306) 634-8233 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Estevan Mercury from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Estevan Mercury Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close