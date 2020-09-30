1/1
Katie Wock
Katie Wock 1928 - 2020 Katie Wock passed away peacefully with family by her side at the St. Joseph's Special Care Home, Estevan, Sask. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the age of 92. Katie's memory will be forever cherished by her children: Janice (Gerald) Johner, Barrie (Sharon) Wock, Keith (Bernie) Wock and Rhonda (Ken) Elliott; seven grandchildren, Kim (Julie), David, Tyler (Kirsten), Rachelle (Kim), Travis (Christine), Steven (Uliana) and Brady; 11 great grandchildren, Anna, Gabrielle, Elizabeth, Daniel, Sophia, Ethan, Brinleigh, Bentley, Reed, Taryn and Yegor. She will also be lovingly remembered by her siblings: Joe (Marcia) Mack, Laurence (Eleanor) Mack and Monica Mack; sisters-in-law: Donnell Mack, Rita Mack and Madeline Daigneau, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Katie was predeceased by her husband Peter; infant granddaughters, Katie, Clara and Sharon and infant great grandson Michael; parents: Sebastian and Helen Mack; siblings: Margaret Wock, Lena (Edward) Mack, Valentine Mack and Ralph Mack; in-laws: Anna Marie (Jack) Ganje, John Wock, Pauline (Mike) Heintz, Monica (Nick) Dietrich, Ole Wock, Martin (Pauline) Wock, Eva Wock, Katherine (Mike) Heidinger, Lloyd Mack and Frank Daigneau. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a Private Family Funeral Mass will be held in the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Sathiadas Antony presiding. The family invites you to join them virtually via livestream, by copying and pasting the following link into your browser: https://vimeo.com/462054577/fe7434a5be If there are unforeseen quality issues with the livestream, a video recording of the service will be made available later in the day. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate having masses said for the repose of Katie's soul, or donations to the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation (designate to Long Term Care), 1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, Sask., S4A 0H3. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for the Wock family - Dustin Hall, Funeral Director.



Published in Estevan Mercury from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hall Funeral Services
1506 4th Street
Estevan, SK S4A 0X6
(306) 634-8233
