Keith Harde On September 29, 2019 Keith Robert Harde of Ponoka, Alberta passed away at the age of 85 years. Keith will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Sharon (nee Berg); children Kelly Spearing (Teresa) of White Rock, British Columbia, Wayne Harde (Roxanne) of Camrose, Faye Spearing (Daryl Wanner) of Medicine Hat, Bradley Harde of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wanda Herbel (Tom) of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and Dean Spearing (Janella) of Gull Lake; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brother Ken Harde (Leola) of Innisfail; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Keith was predeceased by his wife Jean Harde (nee Hildebrandt), his parents and ten siblings. A Funeral Service was held at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ponoka, Alberta at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Memorial donations are gratefully accepted to the "Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation - Habitat Trust Fund". To express condolences to Keith's family, please visit www.womboldfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements Entrusted To Ponoka Funeral Home ~ A Wombold Family Funeral Home ~
Published in Estevan Mercury from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019