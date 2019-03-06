Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Ian Duncan. View Sign

Keith Ian Duncan February 04, 1947 - February 20, 2019 It is with sadness that the family announce the passing of Keith on February 20, 2019, after a brief illness, with his wife Judy by his side. Predeceased by his parents Ken & Ena Duncan (Estevan, Sask); Keith is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Judy; his son Ken and his daughter Wynita (Scott) Jaworski, his grandchildren Brittany, Austin, Clayton, Wyatt and Kobie; his sisters Audrey Landry and Valerie (Bernd) Hitchen; as well as other relatives and friends. Cremation has taken place. No Service by request. If so desired, donations in Keith's memory may be made to the Variety Club of BC or Port Alberni Kidsport. To send a condolence to the family please visit "Lives Cherished and Celebrated"





