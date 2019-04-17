Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth D. Forrest. View Sign

Kenneth D. Forrest "Little Frosty" 1963 - 2019 Kenneth passed away with family and friends by his side on March 18, 2019 at the Regina General Hospital at the age of 55 years. Kenneth was predeceased by his parents, Gerard and Alice Forrest and brother George Forrest. Little Frosty will be lovingly remembered by his sister Kathleen McCabe and her husband Gordon Watson and her 3 daughters, Corina (David) Hill and their son Morgan; Kaye Esso (Chris Gilbert) and Jolene Airey (Rob Blaskovits); brother Jim (Bernice) Forrest and their children, daughter Jamie (Jon) and son Willie (Karly); brother Joe (Julie) and their children, Erick and Chris and one sister-in-law Sharon Forrest as well as many special friends. The Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 4:20 p.m. at the Beefeater Plaza, Estevan, SK. In memory of Little Frosty memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association (Saskatchewan office), 919B Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P6. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Little Frosty's family.





Kenneth passed away with family and friends by his side on March 18, 2019 at the Regina General Hospital at the age of 55 years. Kenneth was predeceased by his parents, Gerard and Alice Forrest and brother George Forrest. Little Frosty will be lovingly remembered by his sister Kathleen McCabe and her husband Gordon Watson and her 3 daughters, Corina (David) Hill and their son Morgan; Kaye Esso (Chris Gilbert) and Jolene Airey (Rob Blaskovits); brother Jim (Bernice) Forrest and their children, daughter Jamie (Jon) and son Willie (Karly); brother Joe (Julie) and their children, Erick and Chris and one sister-in-law Sharon Forrest as well as many special friends. The Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 4:20 p.m. at the Beefeater Plaza, Estevan, SK. In memory of Little Frosty memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association (Saskatchewan office), 919B Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P6. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Little Frosty's family. Funeral Home Hall Funeral Services

1506 4th Street

Estevan , SK S4A 0X6

(306) 634-8233 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Estevan Mercury from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Estevan Mercury Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close