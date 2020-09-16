Kenneth Lawrence Ivarson 1937 - 2020 Kenneth Ivarson, late of Medicine Hat, AB and formerly of Estevan, SK passed away in Medicine Hat, AB on Wednesday, August 27, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Kenneth was predeceased by his wife Marlene and his parents. Kenneth is survived by his children: Earl Ivarson, Marjorie (Rick) Breisnes, Colette (Lorne) Stuart, James Ivarson and Kimberly (Dale) Dickson. Left with special memories are Kenneth's grandchildren and great grandchildren: Colby (Kim) Bay - Ava and Emily; Jessie Ivarson (Steven); Chelsea Ivarson; Michael Breisnes; Stacey (Corey) Dornian - Ethan and Logan; Alisha Lloyd (Jody) - Kaydra, Kiera and Kaysen; Amber (Cody) Betham - Emma and Emmett; Candice Ivarson (Andrew) - Isaac, Noelan, Dylan and William; Matthew Ivarson (Breanne) - Charlie; Maxine Ivarson (Aaron); Payton Ivarson; Lindsey (Dustin) Siewert - Marcus, Everett and Hazel and Mackenzie (Brittney) Dickson - Cora and Ruby. Kenneth will also be remembered by his sister Margaret Hainstock, special friends, Wendy Lueke and Ken Lloyd, as well as numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. A Private Family Gathering took place in Estevan, SK to honour Kenneth's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Kenneth to a charity of your choice. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for Kenneth's family - Deb Heidinger, Funeral Director.







