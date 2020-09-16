1/1
Kenneth Lawrence Ivarson
Kenneth Lawrence Ivarson 1937 - 2020 Kenneth Ivarson, late of Medicine Hat, AB and formerly of Estevan, SK passed away in Medicine Hat, AB on Wednesday, August 27, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Kenneth was predeceased by his wife Marlene and his parents. Kenneth is survived by his children: Earl Ivarson, Marjorie (Rick) Breisnes, Colette (Lorne) Stuart, James Ivarson and Kimberly (Dale) Dickson. Left with special memories are Kenneth's grandchildren and great grandchildren: Colby (Kim) Bay - Ava and Emily; Jessie Ivarson (Steven); Chelsea Ivarson; Michael Breisnes; Stacey (Corey) Dornian - Ethan and Logan; Alisha Lloyd (Jody) - Kaydra, Kiera and Kaysen; Amber (Cody) Betham - Emma and Emmett; Candice Ivarson (Andrew) - Isaac, Noelan, Dylan and William; Matthew Ivarson (Breanne) - Charlie; Maxine Ivarson (Aaron); Payton Ivarson; Lindsey (Dustin) Siewert - Marcus, Everett and Hazel and Mackenzie (Brittney) Dickson - Cora and Ruby. Kenneth will also be remembered by his sister Margaret Hainstock, special friends, Wendy Lueke and Ken Lloyd, as well as numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. A Private Family Gathering took place in Estevan, SK to honour Kenneth's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Kenneth to a charity of your choice. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for Kenneth's family - Deb Heidinger, Funeral Director.



Published in Estevan Mercury from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Funeral Services
1506 4th Street
Estevan, SK S4A 0X6
(306) 634-8233
