KEVIN J. CSADA
Kevin J. Csada 1959 - 2020 Kevin passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home, Estevan, SK at the age of 61 years. Kevin will forever be remembered by his family; mother Maxine Csada; brother Michael (Marlene Andreas) Csada; sister Corie Csada and her daughter Courtney; sister Tara (Robin) Holma and their sons, Travis (Katie McLean) Holma and their son Hudson, Zach Holma (Hayley Penner) and their son Liam, J.J Holma as well as special family friends, Karl, Wendy and Krystal Baxter. Kevin was predeceased by his father Mike Csada. At Kevin's request, cremation has taken place and a private family graveside will take place in the summer of 2020 at St. Elizabeth Cemetery near Gravelbourg, SK. Kevin's family would like to thank the staff at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home for their great care for Kevin over the past six years. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Estevan Regional Nursing Home (bingo fund) 1921 Wellock Road, Estevan, SK, S4A 2B5. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for Kevin's family - Yvonne Clark Funeral Director.



Published in Estevan Mercury from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
