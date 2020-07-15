Kimberly Geib 1957-2020 With heavy hearts and great sadness, the family of Kimberly Joy Geib (nee: Foord) announce her unexpected passing on June 4, 2020 at her home in Riviere Qui Barre, Alberta at the age of 63. Kimberly was predeceased by her daughter, Jammie Geib; parents, Vernon and Margaret Foord; brother, Glenn Allen; sister, Morgana, Uncle Ernie, Aunt Balvina, and Aunt Lily. Kimberly leaves behind her loving soulmate, Luc Robitaille; son, Michael Geib (Chasity); daughter, Lori Mitchell (Cory); her beloved grandchildren: Brett, Mackenzi, Chase, Payton, Jaxon and her great granddaughter, Zxavier. Kim also will be deeply missed by her siblings: Lynn Trobert (Norman), Verlyngale Cameron (Rob), Bryon Foord (Betty), Warren Foord (Correen), Kelly Foord, Janet Foord, Jackie Foord, Grayling Foord (Penny), Heidi Foord (Donalie). Forever remembered by her many nieces, nephews and cousins who she loved dearly. During Kim's life she was blessed by so many close friends who became family, Heather (Ken), Beverley (Max), Ruth (Harold), Karri (Norman) the list could go on and on as it seems everyone who knew Kim was touched and changed by her love. Kim's life was a living example of how to be kind, compassionate, and forgiving. She loved everyone with all that she had. Her smile, her laughter, her generosity, and unconditional love will be missed every single day by those left behind. Kimberly Joy was born and raised in Macoun, Saskatchewan. A prairie girl who loved the open wheat field as much as she loved the rugged beauty of Alberta. She spent her life between these two provinces calling each one home. Kim was fortunate to have many friends and family in both provinces. While Kim's family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember Kim in a way that honors her spirit. A Celebration of Life will take place at Kelly Foord's Shop in Macoun, Saskatchewan on Saturday, July 25th at 2:00 p.m. All family and friends are welcome to attend to celebrate and honor Kimberly's beautiful life. Kim's family would like to thank the Staff at Connelly-McKinley and Hall Funeral Services for their care and comfort during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family of Kim would like you to all spend time with your children, your grandchildren, your siblings, your spouse, your friends and your loved ones...time is precious.







