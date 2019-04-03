Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Knut "Ken" Klarholm. View Sign

Knut "Ken" Klarholm 1929 - 2019 Knut "Ken" Klarholm, late of Estevan, SK passed away at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Ken is predeceased by his parents Henning and Borghild Klarholm and his parents-in-law, Andrew and Eva Konashuk. He is also predeceased by one sister, Lorraine Wheler, one sister-in-law Inga Klarholm, and one brother-in-law Trygve Laland. Ken is survived by his loving wife, Mary Klarholm with 54 years of marriage, and his three step children, Larry and Marie Sopko; Shirley Peterson, her husband Steven, and their three children Kyle, Krista and Kurtis; Victoria Miller, her husband Brian, and her two children Aaron and Regan Brady. There are also many greatgrandchildren of the above. Ken is also survived by two brothers, four sisters and other close family members, his sister-in-law, Helen Bogdanek, her husband John - their children Alvin and Dan; Gordon Klarholm - his children Beverley, Leona, Barbara and Eric; Babe and Margaret Klarholm - their children Darren, Kim, Susan and Debbie; Mildred Wreggitt - her children Linda, Evelyn, Donna and David; Marina Laland of Norway - her children Kathy-Ann, Toni, and Tor Henning; Betty Penstock, her husband Don, - their children Jason, Byron and Penny; Loretta Elford, her husband Stewart, - their daughter Juanita; Lorraine's children Laura, Robert, Marcie and Trevor; his brother-in-law, Milton Wheler. As well, Ken has numerous cousins and relatives in both Norway and Sweden. Ken had a passion for fishing and he did so many times on the Rafferty Reservoir with family and friends, but his favorite was fishing on the Pacific Ocean. Farming was Ken's life - in his younger years, he and his brother Gordon spent a few winters in lumber and logging camps in B.C. and Manitoba. Ken and Mary Sopko were married in Grande Prairie on October 26, 1965. At the time, Mary was a young widow with three children, and they moved to our farm north of Macoun. The children grew up on the farm, attended the Macoun Elementary School then the Estevan Comprehensive High School. Shirley became a Mary Kay consultant. Victoria became a high school mathematics teacher. Larry became a petroleum engineering technologist. Ken and Mary enjoyed grain farming and raising cattle for 40 years before retiring to their home in Estevan. They travelled to Norway and Sweden to meet his relatives. They also travelled to Las Vegas, the Okanagan, Victoria, and many times to the Peace River region to visit Mary's relatives and friends. They got to know many wonderful people in Estevan, and were an integral part of the church community. Ken loved music especially country, gospel, old time, and bluegrass. Ken and Mary loved to dance and meet new friends. Ken took pride in saying, "Life is a Blessing " rejoice, dance, and be happy". He will be sadly missed by everyone who had the opportunity and the pleasure of meeting him during his lifelong journey. A Celebration of Ken's life was held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Estevan on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Lori James presiding. A time of lunch and fellowship followed in the parish hall. Interment took place at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, Estevan. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Ken to Trinity Lutheran Church - 738 2nd Street, Estevan, SK S4A 2B3. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Ken's family. Thank You The family would like to thank the Estevan Regional Nursing Home for the excellent care that Ken received. Special thanks is extended to Rev. Lori James for her compassion and guidance as well as Hall Funeral Services, Estevan.





1506 4th Street

Estevan , SK S4A 0X6

(306) 634-8233 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Estevan Mercury from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019

