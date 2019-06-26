Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Goudy. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Goudy, Lawrence Richard 1945 - 2019 It is with great sorrow that the family wishes to announce that Lawrence Goudy, late of Estevan, SK passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital Long Term Care on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the age of 74 years. Lawrence was predeceased by his parents, Dortha and Damon Goudy; and his siblings, Lloyd, Luella Krasiun, Catherine Orlowski, Dorothy Petrina, George, John, David, Donald and Marion. Lawrence's memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 55 years Faye; their children, Kerry (Karen), Terry (Sherry), Wesley (Karen), Darren (Chantelle Kittle), Sherri (Richard) Garton, and Shelly (Brad) Hodgson. Lawrence will be greatly missed by his 19 grandchildren, six great grandchildren; his siblings, Emerson, Laura Gray, Julie Barber and Myles (Lillian); numerous nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends. A Funeral Mass was celebrated Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Estevan, by Rev. Sathiadas Antony. A time of lunch and fellowship was held at the church auditorium following the service. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting the Goudy family.





