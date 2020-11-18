LAWRENCE HARVEY DAAE 1929 - 2020
Lawrence was born in Torquay, Saskatchewan and went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 11, 2020 at the age of 91 years in Calgary, Alberta, after a brief battle with congestive heart failure. Lawrence resided in Torquay for 78 years and then 5 years in Estevan, Sask. He moved to Calgary in December 2012 after his wife passed away and made his home at the Chateau Renoir which is an independent senior's residence. Lawrence married Lilah, the love of his life, on Nov 25, 1954. They had 58 wonderful years together. God blessed them with 4 children. Lawrence loved the Lord with all his heart and was always concerned about the salvation of others. He was not afraid to share the gospel. His family has been blessed with a wonderful Godly heritage. He was kind and compassionate, an encourager, a friend to many, a hard worker, very passionate about farming, and a fine jokester. He loved to visit with anyone, anywhere! In his final years he enjoyed Sudoku, reading, playing endless Tile Rummy, watching Tribal Trails and many sports, while also enjoying his mints, marshmallows, jujubes and ice cream. He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his four children, Cheryl (Wayne) Smele of Calgary, Gloria (Dale) Schmidt of Calgary, Oran Daae of Calgary, and Kevin (Lori) Daae of Estevan; grandchildren, Melissa (Tim) Busse, Brendon Schmidt, Dallas Daae, Hayley Daae, Austin Daae, Bailey Pierson and Ryder Pierson; great-grandchildren, Selah Busse, Corban Busse, Annaya Busse and Karlee Golinowski; siblings, Beatrice Ashem and Donald (Evelyn) Daae; in-laws Violet Stojke, Verna Daae, Eileen Solie, Lois Solie, Sharon Solie and Arlin (Linda) Ryan; and many nieces and nephews who held a very special place in his heart. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Lilah (Solie) Daae; parents, Ingvald and Thea (Ashem) Daae; brothers Irvin (Margaret) Daae and Raymond Daae; sister Evelyn Ryan; parents-in-law, Olaf and Agnes (Brothen) Solie; sister and brothers-in-law: Evelyn (Joe) Dusevic, Palmer Solie, Marvin Solie, Vernon Solie and Otto Stojke. A private family celebration of Lawrence's life will be live-streamed at https://vimeo.com/479173262/94bd585874
on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 am (Saskatchewan time). A live-stream of the interment service will begin approximately 40 minutes following the conclusion of the celebration at https://vimeo.com/479687296/9686f75c3e
A public visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. in the chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan. Due to current restrictions, funeral home staff will be limiting the number of people allowed in the chapel at one time. Your patience is greatly appreciated. Those wishing to make contributions in memory of Lawrence may do so directly to the Gideons International in Canada, via https://gideons.ca
Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for the Daae family - Dustin Hall, Funeral Director.