Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Funeral service 2:00 PM Trinity Lutheran Church Estevan , SK

Leona Marguerite Selk 1924 - 2020 On Monday, February 17, 2020, Leona Selk, late of Estevan, SK passed away at the Regina General Hospital at the age of 95 years. Leona was predeceased by her parents, Agnes and Mark Buckmaster; loving husband of 49 years, Rudolph and their son Brian. Leona will be greatly missed by her children, Fern (Keith) Walton, Karen (Darryl) Henry, Kathy Henderson, Sandra Walters (Shane Radies), Maureen Selk (Tom Stewart) and Laurie (Dave) Styre; 16 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Fond memories will be held dear by her sister Ione Schwabe and sisters-in-law, Agnes Selk and Irene Selk. A Funeral Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Estevan on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Lori James presiding. A time of lunch and fellowship will follow the service. Interment will take place at Estevan City Cemetery. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Leona to the Canadian Lutheran World Relief, 600-177 Lombard Ave., Winnipeg, MB R3B 0W5 or Heart & Stroke Foundation of Saskatchewan, 1738 Quebec St., Regina, SK S7K 1V9. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting the Selk family.





