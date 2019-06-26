Leslie "Weazz" Curtis Elson 1959 - 2019 On Saturday, June 15, 2019, Leslie Elson, late of Bienfait, SK passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital at the age of 59 years. Les was predeceased by his grandparents, Sam and Ellen Elson and brother-in-law Calvin Veroba. Left with many fond memories are Les' parents, Arlene and Dale Wetsch; his brothers, Corey Elson and David (Aimee) Wetsch; sisters, Lori Veroba and Melanie Johnstone; as well as daughter of his heart, Desiree Pratt and numerous nieces and nephews. In following Les' wishes, cremation has taken place and no service will be held. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Les' family.
Published in Estevan Mercury from June 26 to June 27, 2019