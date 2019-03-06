Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Bill. View Sign

It is with much sadness, but also with grateful hearts for a long and full life, that the family of Lillian Bill announces her passing at Parkside Extendicare in Regina on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, surrounded by family following a long struggle with dementia. Lillian was born on October 18, 1925 to Jacob and Mary Schaff at Lampman, Saskatchewan. She was one of 9 siblings, with 6 sisters and 2 brothers. On April 12, 1944, Lillian met the love of her life, Lawrence, and they were married on May 7, 1946. They went on to raise 10 children - 5 boys and 5 girls. Mom sang with the Estevan women's choir - the Sweet Adeline's. She was a very active and devout Catholic, a long-time member of the CWL, as well as a member of St. John the Baptist senior choir. Mom sang at numerous weddings, as well as funerals, where she sang sometimes 2 or 3 times a week up until the time she moved to Regina, following Dad's passing in 2013. Following Dad's passing, mom moved to Regina to be closer to family members and she resided at College Park Seniors Residence; Spruce Lane Care Home and Parkside Extendicare. Lillian is lovingly remembered by her children, Russell, Karen, Brenda, Gregory, Janet, Lawrence, Lester, Lisa, Stephen, and Susan and their spouses; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother William (Florina) and sisters Marie, Agnes, Ann and Irene (Brian); as well as many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at Christ the King R.C. Church, 3239 Garnet Street, Regina, SK on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. presided by Father Stephen Bill, along with his brother priests. Cremation will follow with interment of ashes to take place at the Estevan City Cemetery. Please join the family immediately after the Mass for a period of fellowship. Pallbearers will be the grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lillian can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, 12 Avenue, Regina, SK S4P 3X1 or a charity of your choice. We wish to express our deepest and sincerest thank you to the North Wing Staff at the Parkside Extendicare during mom's last 2 years as she struggled with the horrible disease of Dementia. Also thank you to Michaela Lang with Speers Funeral Services, Regina and Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Service, Estevan for assisting the family. Family and friends are invited to sign the online obituary and tributes page at







2136 College Avenue

Regina , SK S4P 1C5

Published in Estevan Mercury from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019

