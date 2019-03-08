Lily Rode February 11, 1928 - February 27, 2019 It is with sadness we announce the passing of Lily Rode on February 27, 2019 at Victoria General Hospital. After a brief illness she has gone to be with other loved ones. A memorial service is being planned for spring in Frobisher, SK. Full details to follow at a later date. Desjardins 204-233-49491-888-233-4949 www.desjardinsfuneralchapel.ca
Published in Estevan Mercury from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019