Linda Lampman (Wetsch) June 1, 1946 - July 12, 2019 Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children Naydene, Duane (Shelley), Brooke and best friend Marcy. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Phyllis Wetsch, brother Douglas and sister Lauris. Mom did many different jobs in her life, but found her true calling as a RCA at Oak Bay Kiwanis Pavilion for 23 years. Mom was and extraordinary person and was loved by her residents and coworkers alike. She was a spunky old gal who always had a smile on her face and truly brought joy the people around her. Moms presence will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Leave to mourn her are her children; Naydene, Duane, (Shelley) Brooke, grandchildren; Christian (Maggie), Brandy (Frank), Nick, Mackenzie, Taylor, Jessica, great grandchildren; Kali, Mae and Cato, nieces and cousins. Always remembered and forever loved.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019