Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Scott. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Scott, Linda Mae 1953 - 2019 It is with deep sorrow that the family wishes to announce that Linda Mae Scott, late of Estevan, SK passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, SK on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the age of 65 years. Linda was predeceased by her daughter Nikki Sopp; mother Marian Woolsey; father Ray McGillivary and step-father Duane Woolsey. Linda will be lovingly missed by her husband William "Bill" Scott; daughter Sally (Justin) Young and son Chris Hirsch. Precious memories will remain forever with her grandchildren, Taya and Destinee Hirsch, Katie Hirsch, Andrew Glydon, Madison Colbow, Brittney Young and Nicholas Young; as well as her sisters, Donna (George) Coutts, Diane Carlberg, Laura McGillivary and Darla McGillivary. A Memorial Service was held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan with Pastor Geoff Thiessen presiding. Interment followed at the Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Linda's family.





It is with deep sorrow that the family wishes to announce that Linda Mae Scott, late of Estevan, SK passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, SK on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the age of 65 years. Linda was predeceased by her daughter Nikki Sopp; mother Marian Woolsey; father Ray McGillivary and step-father Duane Woolsey. Linda will be lovingly missed by her husband William "Bill" Scott; daughter Sally (Justin) Young and son Chris Hirsch. Precious memories will remain forever with her grandchildren, Taya and Destinee Hirsch, Katie Hirsch, Andrew Glydon, Madison Colbow, Brittney Young and Nicholas Young; as well as her sisters, Donna (George) Coutts, Diane Carlberg, Laura McGillivary and Darla McGillivary. A Memorial Service was held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan with Pastor Geoff Thiessen presiding. Interment followed at the Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Linda's family. Published in Estevan Mercury from June 26 to June 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Estevan Mercury Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close