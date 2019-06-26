Scott, Linda Mae 1953 - 2019 It is with deep sorrow that the family wishes to announce that Linda Mae Scott, late of Estevan, SK passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, SK on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the age of 65 years. Linda was predeceased by her daughter Nikki Sopp; mother Marian Woolsey; father Ray McGillivary and step-father Duane Woolsey. Linda will be lovingly missed by her husband William "Bill" Scott; daughter Sally (Justin) Young and son Chris Hirsch. Precious memories will remain forever with her grandchildren, Taya and Destinee Hirsch, Katie Hirsch, Andrew Glydon, Madison Colbow, Brittney Young and Nicholas Young; as well as her sisters, Donna (George) Coutts, Diane Carlberg, Laura McGillivary and Darla McGillivary. A Memorial Service was held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan with Pastor Geoff Thiessen presiding. Interment followed at the Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Linda's family.
Published in Estevan Mercury from June 26 to June 27, 2019