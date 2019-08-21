Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd G. Smith. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Lloyd G. Smith 1932 - 2019 With heavy hearts the family of Lloyd Smith announces his passing on Monday, August 5th, 2019 at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home, Estevan, SK at the age of 87 years. Lloyd's memory will be cherished by his wife of 62 years Cecilia (nee Tommelein); son Marvin (Shelly) and son Michael (Louise) and their 2 children, Amanda and Carter. Lloyd will also be lovingly remembered by his sister Sharon Wilkins; sister in-law Glenys Smith as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Lloyd was predeceased by his parents, George and Vera Smith; daughter Marlys in infancy; siblings, Shirley (Terry) Brush and Kenneth Smith as well as many other loved ones. The Celebration of Life for Lloyd was held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan with Sandy Dalziel officiating. The private family inurnment took place at the Estevan City Cemetery Columbarium with lunch following at the Royal Canadian Legion, Estevan. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Canada in Saskatchewan, #110B - 2103 Airport Drive, Saskatoon, SK, S7L 6W2. Yvonne Clark and Dustin Hall at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Lloyd's family. Thank You The family of Lloyd Smith would like to thank everyone for their special care and concern during this difficult time. Thank you especially to Sandy for a meaningful celebration of life service and Dustin for the wonderful music. Special thanks to Camilla for all you do, and to all of our family and friends for their ongoing love and support. Thank you to the staff of the Estevan Regional Nursing Home for the compassionate care they gave to Lloyd.-Cecilia & family





