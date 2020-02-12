Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd Norman Henry. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Lloyd Norman Henry 1943 - 2020 On Sunday, January 26, 2020, Lloyd Henry, late of Estevan, SK passed away at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home at the age of 76 years. Lloyd is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Carol; son Darcy (Chanda) Henry and family, Cammy, Broden, Braylon and Kylie and daughter Stacey (David) Holtz and Madison all of Estevan. Fond memories will be cherished by Lloyd?s brother Joe (Gail) Henry and his sister Deborah (Ray) George; brothers-in-law, Gary (Betty) Gress, Lawrence Gress, Donald (Bev) Gress; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Jessie, Barbara (Tom) Horn, Joann (Delbert) Edwards, Jolene (Chris) Laub and Dianna Edwards as well as many special nieces and nephews. Lloyd was predeceased by his parents, Norman and Dorothy Henry; mother-in-law and father-in-law Joseph and Magdalena Gress; brother Lorne Henry and brothers-in-law, Lorne Bryce, Dallas Jessie, Dennis Jalbert and Leonard Gress as well as sisters-in-law Gloria Jalbert and Marjorie Henry. A Memorial Service was held at the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Sandy Dalziel officiating. Following the service, a time of lunch and fellowship was held at the St. Paul's United Church auditorium. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Lloyd to the Estevan Regional Nursing Home Auxiliary, 1921 Wellock Rd., Estevan, SK S4A 2B5. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting the Henry family. Thank you The family would like to thank all family and friends for their kind words of sympathy and support they received through phone calls, texts, cards, flowers, donations and gifts of food and meals. A special thank you to all the staff at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home for the excellent care and kindness that Lloyd received during the three years that he was there. Special thank you to Sandy Dalziel for officiating the service, Doris Trobert for the lovely guitar music and St. Paul's ladies for the lovely lunch. A special thank you to Deb Heidinger and Hall Funeral Services for their compassion and exceptional service. Carol, Darcy and Stacey





