Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233

Lois Sutcliffe 1954 - 2020 Lois moved to her Eternal Home on Friday, February 14, 2020. Lois was born in 1954 as a surprise package to Jake and Mildred, both past child bearing years. Jake passed away four years later when his leukemia returned, so Mildred courageously and adeptly raised their daughter using her quiet and gentle spirit. Lois took piano lessons in her early years. As the need arose for musical accompaniment at the church, Lois was pressed into the position of accompanying the children's choir while still in grade school, and then the junior choir, as well as a teen choir group when in high school. She graduated from Millar Collage of the Bible, completed her teacher's certificate from Regina University, and took her first job in a two-teacher school in Aneroid, loving making her home in this small town. She loved being a part of a square dance club, and making new friends. Her teaching career also took her to West Africa and Montana. She eventually returned home to Estevan to care for her mom, all the while spending countless hours volunteering in many capacities, serving God and others, enriching countless lives. Lois felt she lived a God-blessed life, and so when she received a terminal cancer diagnosis, immediately labeled it her God journey, expecting God to teach her lessons in ways that He could not otherwise teach her, and thus saw it in a positive light, seeing many blessings come as a result of the diagnosis, always wanting God to be glorified through her life. The Funeral Service was held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Estevan Gospel Chapel, Estevan, Sask. Interment followed at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. The Active Pallbearers were Garnet Wilhelm, Dave Clearwater, Kory Clearwater, Perry Mackenzie, Ladan Mackenzie and Justin Nixon. The Honourary Pallbearers were Lois' cousins, Garry Tedford and Carol Streelasky. If friends so desire, donations in memory of Lois may be made to Choose Life Ministry, Box 176, Glen Ewen, Sask., S0C 1C0 or online at





