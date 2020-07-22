1/1
Lora M. Fichter
Lora M. Fichter Lora Fichter, late of Estevan, SK passed away with family by her side on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Regina Wascana Grace Hospice, Regina, SK at the age of 59 years. Lora will be lovingly remembered by her family; father Henry (Irene) Rolfes; daughter Carissa (Brenden) Myers (grandchildren Smith, Georgia and Ginny); son Steven Fichter; siblings, Clarence and Valerie (Brian); Tim`s family, father Jacob; siblings Greg, Randy (Lori), Joan (Rob), Dwight (Donita) and Dan (Kelly); nieces and nephews, Deirdre, Ron, Domino, Caitlin, Connor, Riley, Colin, Matthew, Joshua, Chloe, Dane and Evan as well as numerous family members. Lora was predeceased by her mother Grace Rolfes (nee Willgenbusch), husband Tim Fichter; mother-in-law Loretta and one sister-in-law Janet. The Private Family Graveside Service was held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, Estevan, SK with Rev. Sathiadas Antony presiding. It was Lora's request that if anyone should want to make a donation in memory of her to please do so by donating a unit of blood. Lora's family would like to send a special "Thank you" to all the staff at the Regina Pasqua Hospital - Palliative Care Unit and to the staff at the Regina Wascana Grace Hospice for all their care and compassion during this difficult time. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan, SK cared for Lora`s family - Yvonne Clark, Funeral Director.



Published in Estevan Mercury from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hall Funeral Services
1506 4th Street
Estevan, SK S4A 0X6
(306) 634-8233
