Loretta Marie (Bonokoski) Lovett
01/08/1952 - 07/22/2020
In Memory of Loretta Marie Lovett (Bonokoski) January 8, 1952 to July 22, 2020 Loretta was born in Estevan, SK and passed away in Edmonton, AB at the age of 68. Loretta was predeceased by her father Martin Bonokoski, brother Norbert Bonokoski, Great Grandson Liam, Peppard, mother and father-in-law George and Grace Lovett, brother-in-law Michael Lovett, Neil Goldsmith and Micheal Martin, Ron Hodgins and niece Jenny Lovett. Loretta is survived by husband Lee Lovett, mother Marie Bonokoski, sons Lorne (Kim Hruska), Michael, grandchildren Celena Peppard (Tyler Foley), Aneleise and Michael, great grandchildren Jacqueline, Adelyn and Austin, siblings, Don (Ana), Ken (Suzanne), Tim (Donna), Terry (Irene), Kathy (Ken) Hoehn, Rita Foord, Louise Hill (Vince Anderson), Charlene (Laurie) Tessier and Maureen (Trevor) Leptich, sisters-in-law Carol Lovett and Anne Goldsmith and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Those so wishing may make a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society in Loretta's memory.



Published in Estevan Mercury from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
