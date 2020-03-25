Rieder, Lorna Frances late of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, born September 18, 1936 passed away on March 20, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Lorna was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence; parents, Bill and Connie Wallace; twin sister, Thelma Rowley and many aunts, uncles, brothers and sisters in law, relatives and friends. Lorna will be lovingly remembered by her son, Rodney (Kim) Rieder of Indian Head, SK; precious grandchildren, Marcie Rieder and Travis Rieder of Regina, SK; sister, Lois Wallace of Whitehorse, YT; sister, Jean (Doug) Ball of Regina, SK; nephew, David (Mary Lou) Rowley of Saskatoon, SK; nieces, Jordana (Scott) Buchan of Regina, SK; Stephanie Ball (Mark) of Calgary, AB and Teri Macara of Whitehorse, YT. Due to current health concerns, a Private Service for immediate family only will be held at Frobisher Cemetery, Frobisher, Saskatchewan with Sandy Dalziel officiating. Please celebrate Lorna's life in a way that has personal meaning to you. Donations in memory of Lorna may be made to the Weyburn Special Care Home Recreation Fund. Condolences may be left at:www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel Weyburn, Saskatchewan (306) 842-5432
Published in Estevan Mercury from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020