Louise Grace Seipp 1928 - 2020 Louise Seipp, late of Estevan, SK passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Hillview Manor, Estevan at the age of 92 years. Louise was a woman of integrity, honesty, compassion, love, and care. This beautiful soul, our Mother, Mother-in-Law, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Godmother, Aunt, and friend has left a legacy of love behind through the lives of her family and friends. Louise always made any house a home and welcomed everyone with open arms. Louise was a member of the Catholic Women's League and of the Ladies Auxiliary at the St. Joseph's Hospital. For the last 10 years Hillview Manor was home to Louise, she considered the staff to be her extended family. Louise will be greeted in Heaven by her parents, Otto and Catherine Schmidt; husband Leo Seipp Sr.; son Leo Seipp Jr; sisters, Elizabeth Chapman and Anne Dukart; as well as numerous in-laws. Left with precious memories are Louise's children, Beverly Seipp, Gregory (Rita) Seipp, Elizabeth (Terry) Stone, Robert (Caroline) Seipp, Richard (Jackie) Seipp, Catherine (Dale) Reed, Michael (Glenda) Seipp, David Seipp and Timothy (Lesa) Seipp. Louise will be deeply missed by her 22 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Gerald Seipp and Frank Dukart; sister-in-law Grace Carlson and numerous nieces and nephews; staff and residents of Hillview Manor and Betty Kreager who was not only a cherished friend but someone Mom regarded as family. A Private Prayer Service was held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan with Connie Wheeler presiding. A Private Funeral Mass was held at St. John the Baptist Parish, Estevan on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Sathiadas Antony presiding. Private Family Interment followed at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, Estevan. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan, 200 - 4545 Parliament Ave., Regina, SK S4W 0G3 in memory of Louise would be appreciated. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan cared for the Seipp family - Deb Heidinger, Funeral Director. The family of Louise Seipp would like to thank Rev. Sathiadas Antony, Connie Wheeler and the CWL Honour Guard. Thank you to everyone for the cards, phone calls, flowers, food, text messages, donations and kind words. A special thank you to the staff at Hillview Manor for the excellent care given to Louise. Thank you to Deb Heidinger and Hall Funeral Services for their compassion and care.







