1/1
Louise Grace Seipp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Grace Seipp 1928 - 2020 Louise Seipp, late of Estevan, SK passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Hillview Manor, Estevan at the age of 92 years. Louise was a woman of integrity, honesty, compassion, love, and care. This beautiful soul, our Mother, Mother-in-Law, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Godmother, Aunt, and friend has left a legacy of love behind through the lives of her family and friends. Louise always made any house a home and welcomed everyone with open arms. Louise was a member of the Catholic Women's League and of the Ladies Auxiliary at the St. Joseph's Hospital. For the last 10 years Hillview Manor was home to Louise, she considered the staff to be her extended family. Louise will be greeted in Heaven by her parents, Otto and Catherine Schmidt; husband Leo Seipp Sr.; son Leo Seipp Jr; sisters, Elizabeth Chapman and Anne Dukart; as well as numerous in-laws. Left with precious memories are Louise's children, Beverly Seipp, Gregory (Rita) Seipp, Elizabeth (Terry) Stone, Robert (Caroline) Seipp, Richard (Jackie) Seipp, Catherine (Dale) Reed, Michael (Glenda) Seipp, David Seipp and Timothy (Lesa) Seipp. Louise will be deeply missed by her 22 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Gerald Seipp and Frank Dukart; sister-in-law Grace Carlson and numerous nieces and nephews; staff and residents of Hillview Manor and Betty Kreager who was not only a cherished friend but someone Mom regarded as family. A Private Prayer Service was held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan with Connie Wheeler presiding. A Private Funeral Mass was held at St. John the Baptist Parish, Estevan on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Sathiadas Antony presiding. Private Family Interment followed at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, Estevan. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan, 200 - 4545 Parliament Ave., Regina, SK S4W 0G3 in memory of Louise would be appreciated. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan cared for the Seipp family - Deb Heidinger, Funeral Director. The family of Louise Seipp would like to thank Rev. Sathiadas Antony, Connie Wheeler and the CWL Honour Guard. Thank you to everyone for the cards, phone calls, flowers, food, text messages, donations and kind words. A special thank you to the staff at Hillview Manor for the excellent care given to Louise. Thank you to Deb Heidinger and Hall Funeral Services for their compassion and care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Funeral Services
1506 4th Street
Estevan, SK S4A 0X6
(306) 634-8233
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved