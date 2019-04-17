Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Therese Frank. View Sign

Louise Therese Frank 1930 - 2019 Louise Frank, 89, of Estevan, Sask. passed away surrounded by the love of her family on Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan. Louise's memory will be forever cherished by her children: Sharon (Ron) Bourquin of The Pas, Man., Paulette (Ernest) Gingras of Regina, Sask., Lorna Fenwick (David Chanig) of Regina, Sask., Randy (Barb) Frank of Nanaimo, B.C., Victor (Holly) Frank of Estevan, Sask., Darcy (Karen) Frank of Lloydminster, Alta., Rick Frank of Strasbourg, Sask. and Tammy (Greg) Hoffort of Estevan, Sask.; daughter-in-law Ann Frank of Estevan, Sask. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Bobbie (Chris) Mantei; Carla (Peter) Kobar [Carter, Tanner and Kailey]; Derek?s children: Braiden (Hannah) Bourquin and Dawson Bourquin [great great granddaughter Kaylee]; Tara (Donald) Poulin [Donovan and Payton]; Tonia (Larry) Leason [Hannah and Logan]; Natasha Gingras (Errol Penny) [Jordan]; Chad Gingras; Ryan (Amanda) Fenwick [Kade and Nash]; Justin (Mai) Frank [Tora]; Jodie Frank [Charlotte] Melissa (Travis) Mosley [Huxton and Oaklyn]; Mandie (Jon) Park [Keegan and Embree]; Terry Frank; Mathew (Amanda) [Abley and Sage]; Jessica Frank (Logan); Kyle Hoffort and Courtney Hoffort. Louise is also survived by her siblings: Jean Dukart, Mae Breeze, Cecile Friess, Annette (Selby) Porter, Rita (Jim) Brailsford, Elaine Thomas and Linda (Harry) Moroz; sister-in-law Otillia Gervais and special family friend who was like a daughter to Louise, Bev (Dean) Nagel. She was predeceased by her husband Adam Frank; son Larry Frank; son-in-law Stan Fenwick; grandson Derek Bourquin; granddaughter Sally Frank; parents: Maurice and Gertrude Gervais; siblings: Victor Gervais, Edward Gervais, Gloria (Rae) Mitchell and Leo (Adele) Gervais; brothers-in-law: Ray Breeze, John Dukart, George Friess and Cliff Thomas. The Prayer Service was held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan with Marian Huber officiating. The Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Estevan by Rev. Sathiadas Antony. Immediately following the mass, a time of fellowship and refreshments took place in the church auditorium. Following cremation, the Rite of Committal took place with family present at the Estevan City Cemetery on Saturday, April 6, 2019. If friends so desire, donations in Louise's memory may be made to the Creighton Lodge Trust, 1028 Hillcrest Drive, Estevan, Sask., S4A 1Y7, or the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation (please designate to the Adult Day Program), 1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, Sask., S4A 0H3. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Louise's family.





1506 4th Street

Estevan , SK S4A 0X6

(306) 634-8233 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Estevan Mercury from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019

