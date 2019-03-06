Lyle L. Balon 1955 - 2019 Lyle peacefully passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Regina, SK at the age of 63 years. Lyle's memory will forever be cherished by his sister Norma (Brian) Pierrot, Vernon, BC and her children, Jennifer (Kyle) Rose (children Jensen and Charlise), Rhonda (Marc) Hirsch (children Julia and Kayla); brother Wayne (Melanie) Balon, Estevan, SK and their children, Cody (Jory Lafrentz) and Boone (Shayla Tosh). Lyle was predeceased by his parents Daniel and Margaret (nee Henrickson) Balon. In keeping with Lyle's wishes there will be no service. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Estevan Humane Society, P.O. Box 1095, Estevan, SK S4A 2H7. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Lyle's family.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019