Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcella Mack. View Sign

Marcella L. Mack 1959 - 2019 Marcella Mack, late of Estevan, SK passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, SK at the age of 60 years. Marcella?s memory will forever be cherished by her family; mother Margaret Mack; special friend Mike Timchuck; siblings and their families, Magdelene (Henry) George and their children,Tina, Joey, Donna, Chris and Neil; Teresa (Bob) Stephanson and their children, Shanon, Justin, Mikie Read and Steven Stephanson; Loretta (David) Millman and their son Nathan; Leona (Mark) Gervais and their children, Venessa, Aaron and Chantelle; Greg Mack (special friend Sara) and his children, Jamie, Jeff and Jason; Jo-anne (Louis) Mathieu and their children, Ryan, Jordan, Lynette and Caitlynn as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. Marcella was greeted in Heaven by her grandparents; father John Mack; brother in law Lloyd Read, nephews Roland Mathieu and Dominick Wallington. The Funeral Service for Marcela was held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services with Marian Huber officiating. Interment will take place at a later date. If friends so desire memorial donations may be made to Estevan Diversified Services Inc.,1339-6th Street Estevan, SK. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Marcela's family. Thank you The family of the late Marcella Mack would like to thank all our family and friends for their words of condolence and support. Thank you to Marian Huber for the wonderful service and the staff at Hall Funeral Services for your guidance and compassion. Thank you to the staff and friends at EDS for all the support you gave to Marcella. The kindness that everyone extended to our family will always be remembered. Margaret Mack and family





Marcella L. Mack 1959 - 2019 Marcella Mack, late of Estevan, SK passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, SK at the age of 60 years. Marcella?s memory will forever be cherished by her family; mother Margaret Mack; special friend Mike Timchuck; siblings and their families, Magdelene (Henry) George and their children,Tina, Joey, Donna, Chris and Neil; Teresa (Bob) Stephanson and their children, Shanon, Justin, Mikie Read and Steven Stephanson; Loretta (David) Millman and their son Nathan; Leona (Mark) Gervais and their children, Venessa, Aaron and Chantelle; Greg Mack (special friend Sara) and his children, Jamie, Jeff and Jason; Jo-anne (Louis) Mathieu and their children, Ryan, Jordan, Lynette and Caitlynn as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. Marcella was greeted in Heaven by her grandparents; father John Mack; brother in law Lloyd Read, nephews Roland Mathieu and Dominick Wallington. The Funeral Service for Marcela was held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services with Marian Huber officiating. Interment will take place at a later date. If friends so desire memorial donations may be made to Estevan Diversified Services Inc.,1339-6th Street Estevan, SK. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Marcela's family.The family of the late Marcella Mack would like to thank all our family and friends for their words of condolence and support. Thank you to Marian Huber for the wonderful service and the staff at Hall Funeral Services for your guidance and compassion. Thank you to the staff and friends at EDS for all the support you gave to Marcella. The kindness that everyone extended to our family will always be remembered. Margaret Mack and family Funeral Home Hall Funeral Services

1506 4th Street

Estevan , SK S4A 0X6

(306) 634-8233 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Estevan Mercury from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Estevan Mercury Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close