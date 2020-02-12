Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Augusta Wingert. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Margaret Augusta Wingert 1920 - 2020 The family of Margaret Wingert announces that she passed away at the Pasqua Hospital, Regina, SK on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the age of 99 years 8 months. Margaret will be met in Heaven by her husband Henry; children, Mary Lou (Raymond) Peterson and their infant son; Eileen Braun and her children, Lyle and Bonnie (Anthony Braun) and her siblings, Herman, Albert, Bill, Lenora, Ella, Archie, Rudy, Bertha and Clarence. Precious memories will remain with Margaret's daughter Lois (Val) Schmegelsky; grandchildren, Kathy (Garnet) Jess, Charlene (Brent) Frehlick, Maggy Schmegelsky, Twyla Kurylowich, Doug Braun, Jacquie (Stan) Braun and Roberta (Rob) Braun and her only remaining sister Clara Demeter. Margaret will be missed by many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. A Funeral Service was held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Estevan, SK with Rev. Randy Kleemola presiding. A time of lunch was held immediately following the service. Interment took place at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, Estevan, SK. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Margaret to the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation (designate to Day Hospital), 1176 Nicholson Rd., Estevan, SK, S4A 0H3. Deb Heidinger and Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted the Wingert family.





