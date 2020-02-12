Margaret Augusta Wingert 1920 - 2020 The family of Margaret Wingert announces that she passed away at the Pasqua Hospital, Regina, SK on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the age of 99 years 8 months. Margaret will be met in Heaven by her husband Henry; children, Mary Lou (Raymond) Peterson and their infant son; Eileen Braun and her children, Lyle and Bonnie (Anthony Braun) and her siblings, Herman, Albert, Bill, Lenora, Ella, Archie, Rudy, Bertha and Clarence. Precious memories will remain with Margaret's daughter Lois (Val) Schmegelsky; grandchildren, Kathy (Garnet) Jess, Charlene (Brent) Frehlick, Maggy Schmegelsky, Twyla Kurylowich, Doug Braun, Jacquie (Stan) Braun and Roberta (Rob) Braun and her only remaining sister Clara Demeter. Margaret will be missed by many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. A Funeral Service was held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Estevan, SK with Rev. Randy Kleemola presiding. A time of lunch was held immediately following the service. Interment took place at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, Estevan, SK. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Margaret to the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation (designate to Day Hospital), 1176 Nicholson Rd., Estevan, SK, S4A 0H3. Deb Heidinger and Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted the Wingert family.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020